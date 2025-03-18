Students Shine with Innovative Solutions at Newsmatics' Inaugural Hackathon; Winning Team Takes Home 25,000 CZK

Student Teams Excel in Newsmatics Hackathon with Projects on Fake News Detection, Market Analysis and More

The incredible atmosphere of the hackathon and the amazing projects that have come out of it have been really motivating.” — Jakub Leps, Chief Content Officer of Newsmatics

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an inspiring display of creativity and technical prowess, students from across Brno, Czechia recently showcased their data analytics skills during Newsmatics’ first-ever Hackathon, a 24-hour competition that resulted in groundbreaking projects as teams transformed raw news data into compelling visual stories.Groups of students with IT or data analysis skills gathered at the KYPO conference room in the Faculty of Informatics at Masaryk University. They were tasked with carefully reviewing historical trends, predicting future news cycles, and combating misinformation.Each team selected a project from various topics, including fake news detection, forecasting news trends, and developing tools to assist investigative journalists.The competition featured creative presentations from 10 groups. The first-place winning team took home the ultimate prize of 25,000 CZK after team members developed an impressive financial market tracking app. Their work identified connections between news events and forecasting rapid price changes, earning them the top award.The winning team, “AE,” consisted of Tomáš Hutňan, David Képíc, Adrian Mikołaj, and Robert Hudák.Coming in second place, the team “NewsDecoded” focused on trend analysis. They created a product aimed at analyzing trends and keywords in the news to evaluate marketing for companies.And the third-place winners developed a fact-checking tool that enables users to validate statements from public figures based on news history.Overall, a total of 41 participants, including high school, undergraduate, and graduate students, participated in the fully-booked event, exceeding expectations. The teams presented their projects before a panel of judges who chose the winners and recognized honorable mentions.Highlighting a variety of skills—including teamwork, creativity, and technical excellence—the competition took place in an atmosphere of fun, innovation, and learning.Given its success, the leaders of the news technology company have been in talks about potentially planning another hackathon for next year.“We were very impressed with the teams' projects and their engaging presentations. Despite our high expectations before the hackathon, they still managed to surprise us in the best possible way,” said Jakub Leps, chief content officer of Newsmatics.“The incredible atmosphere of the hackathon and the amazing projects that have come out of it have been really motivating—we've already started planning for the next one, probably at the beginning of 2026.”Newsmatics extends heartfelt thanks to the Faculty of Informatics and KYPO, Faculty of Informatics, at Masaryk University, for their invaluable support of the recent Hackathon event. Their collaboration was instrumental in the event's success.Hackathon Winners1st Place: AETeam Leader: Tomáš HutňanTeam Members: Dávid Kepič, Adrián Mikolaj, Robert HudákMain Topic: Data DigestProduct: Financial market tracking appAim: Show connections between events, news, and rapid price changes2nd Place: NewsDecodedTeam Leader: Adam KarásekTeam Members: Michal Kišš, Lukáš GaletaMain Topic: Trend AnalysisProduct: Trend and sentiment analysisAim: Analyze the occurrence trend and sentiment of keywords in the news, focusing on commercial products which could be used for evaluating marketing for companies.3rd Place: Overfitting Spaghetti CodersTeam Leader: Jan KlusáčekTeam Members: Michal TitlMain Topic: Protection Against MisinformationProduct: Tool for fact-checkingAim: Enable fact-checking based on user input—person and question. Users can validate statements of public figures from news history.For more details, visit www.newsmatics.com/news-index/hackathon-2025 ABOUT NEWSMATICSNewsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics’ workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.com.

Introducing Newsmatics

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.