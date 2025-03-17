CreataChain Leads Cross-Chain Ecosystem Expansion with Lunar Link: Expanding Support to BTC and Solana's SPL Tokens

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging its dual-chain architecture consisting of Zenith and Catena, CreataChain is actively accelerating the expansion of the Web3 ecosystem through its Lunar Link cross-chain platform. The company announced that it has successfully established the interoperability foundation necessary for seamless asset transfers across all EVM networks, marking a significant milestone in the global blockchain market.CreataChain’s Lunar Link is enhancing its capabilities to allow users to transfer tokens and assets quickly and easily across EVM-compatible networks. This represents a notable achievement in the global blockchain industry, as the company has successfully completed tests for asset and message exchanges across the Ethereum network using its integrated native protocol, the ICP (Inter-Com Protocol) Relayer, achieving a crucial technological breakthrough.Currently, Lunar Link has successfully implemented asset exchange functionalities for Solana’s native SPL tokens. By the end of the first quarter, Lunar Link plans to extend its support to Bitcoin (BTC) through a cross-chain bridge, enabling users to seamlessly transfer BTC assets across multiple blockchain ecosystems.These technological achievements by CreataChain significantly enhance blockchain interoperability, overcoming limitations caused by fragmented blockchain environments. By enhancing integration and efficiency across blockchain ecosystems and facilitating liquidity among different networks, CreataChain is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing blockchain-based financial services and application development.In CreataChain’s 2025 roadmap, noteworthy advancements include extending interoperability beyond EVM networks to major non-EVM-based networks such as Cardano, Polkadot, and Tron. This will be achieved through the integration of ICP Relayer with Layer 1 bridges, fully realizing comprehensive cross-chain interoperability. Additionally, CreataChain will broaden its support to various Layer 2 chains, including Cronos, Arbitrum, and Optimism, significantly enhancing Lunar Link's utility within the broader DeFi and Web3 industries.A CreataChain representative emphasized, “Building upon these technological advancements, we will continue expanding connectivity with diverse networks, establishing CreataChain as a global cross-chain hub in the Web3 era.”

