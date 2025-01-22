CreataChain Wallet: Redefining Cross-Chain Asset Management

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CreataChain has announced a major update to the Creata Wallet , signaling a transformative step forward in digital asset management. Available for mobile (Android, iOS), desktop (Windows, macOS, Linux), and as a Chrome extension, the wallet aims to redefine the user experience with cutting-edge features.Initially, Creata Wallet supported tokens from CreataChain’s dual chains—Zenith Chain (Non-CVM) and Catena Chain (CVM)—while laying the groundwork for cross-chain functionality through ICP (Inter-Com Protocol) technology. With its first major 2025 update, the wallet now supports EVM chain networks and tokens, positioning Creata Wallet as a competitive player among multi-chain wallets. This integration enables seamless asset management and transfers across diverse blockchain networks.The update also brings significant enhancements to mobile wallet security and convenience. Android biometric authentication and Apple Face ID have been integrated, giving users a streamlined and secure way to access their wallets. These features prioritize both ease of use and robust protection—an essential combination in digital asset management.“Creata Wallet, built on ICP technology, is optimized for seamless asset transfers and management,” stated a representative from the CreataChain Foundation. “Our commitment is to deliver continuous updates that maximize user satisfaction. Creata Wallet is more than a tool for managing assets, but a platform for the future of digital assets. We strive to provide innovative and reliable solutions that empower our users.”The latest Creata Wallet update is expected not just to add new features, but to serve as a turning point that broadens the potential of blockchain technology. Since CreataChain’s vision is to usher in a decentralized world where all blockchains, applications, and financial systems are seamlessly interconnected, this update is expected to position Creata Wallet as a key player in the blockchain ecosystem going forward.

