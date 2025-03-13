CreataChain Signals a New Era of Interoperability with the Integration of Its All-in-One Trading Aggregator Solution

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CreataChain , a leading innovator in the global blockchain ecosystem, has officially announced the launch of its "All-in-One Trading Aggregator" solution aimed at optimizing on-chain and cross-chain transactions. This solution is designed to support seamless cross-chain swaps in distributed liquidity markets, significantly enhancing transaction efficiency across various blockchains.According to DefiLlama’s statistics as of March 11, 2025, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) currently account for roughly 30% of the market share. DEXs are steadily expanding their market presence relative to centralized exchanges (CEXs), and they are expected to experience even greater growth opportunities throughout 2025. Against this backdrop, decentralized finance (DeFi) blockchain services have been actively addressing the challenges of fragmented and inefficient user experiences caused by dispersed liquidity pools.CreataChain, which supports cross-chain transactions between CVM (Creata Virtual Machine) chains and Non-CVM chains via its native cross-chain communication protocol, Lunar Link, states that it has launched the "All-in-One Trading Aggregator" to overcome cross-chain obstacles and enhance interoperability. The new solution facilitates seamless cross-chain swaps, improves transaction efficiency, and provides an optimized user experience in the decentralized market.The "All-in-One Trading Aggregator" solution enables on-chain and cross-chain transaction path optimization, allowing users to automatically discover the best trading routes without manually switching networks. These features are available on both mobile and desktop wallets. By integrating cross-chain bridges, the solution guides users to the most efficient trading path. Additionally, it employs a Layer-0 security architecture for enhanced security and user experience—ensuring a safer trading environment through an intuitive interface accessible to everyone.Furthermore, with the APIs provided alongside this solution, cross-chain swaps can be supported across DEX, GameFi, and NFT marketplaces, strengthening interoperability. This is expected to enhance the experience for both developers and users on CreataChain.A CreataChain representative also mentioned that in the near future, functionality could be expanded through integration with a Payment Gateway solution, enabling developers to facilitate DeFi transactions and wallet swaps via on- and off-ramps (converting between fiat currency and cryptocurrency). These features will allow the development of extended services.The launch of CreataChain's "All-in-One Trading Aggregator" is expected to attract significant market attention, with many closely monitoring its potential impact on the industry.For more details on the latest updates, visit the official CreataChain website

