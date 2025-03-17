Trasna acquires u-blox IoT modules

Stephane Fund CEO of Trasna, u-blox cellular buyer Stephan Zizala CEO of u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN)

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies, has announced the transfer of its cellular IoT module business to Trasna , a leading semiconductor and IoT solutions provider. This strategic move reinforces u-blox’s focus on its core locate business while enabling Trasna to strengthen its IoT connectivity chip-to-cloud offering in the OEM sector.The acquisition includes u-blox’s cellular module technology intellectual property (IP), workforce, sites, and product portfolio, with Trasna committing to retain all employees, customers, and operations. This strengthens Trasna’s position as a comprehensive cellular IoT solutions provider, offering end-to-end capabilities spanning semiconductor chip design, SIM and eSIM manufacturing, and cloud-based remote SIM and device management services.The cellular IoT market, projected by IoT Analytics to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% until 2030, presents a substantial opportunity for Trasna. The deal significantly enhances Trasna’s market reach, particularly in the metering, medical, and industrial IoT sectors, leveraging u-blox’s established relationships with OEMs and its global distribution network.For u-blox, this divestment represents a strategic shift to focus on its high-growth positioning (GNSS) business, reinforcing its leadership in the market and delivering enhanced value to customers and shareholders.“We are pleased that Trasna intends to acquire the cellular module division,” said Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox, “and we are confident that the transition of employees, customers, and partners will be seamless.”Stéphane Fund, CEO of Trasna, commented: “This deal propels Trasna into fifth gear in the IoT cellular market. By combining u-blox’s expertise in modems with Trasna’s semiconductor and IoT platform solutions, we are unlocking new synergies that drive innovation, efficiency, and a fully integrated IoT connectivity solution for our customers.”– ENDS –

