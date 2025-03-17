Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation hosts Human Rights Day commemoration, 21 Mar

Members of the media are invited to the Gauteng Provincial Human Rights Day commemoration on Friday, 21 March 2025, in Sharpeville.

The three-phased event will start with the wreath-laying ceremony at the local Phelindaba Cemetery, where the 69 victims of the 1960 Massacre are buried. This will be followed by another wreath-laying at the Sharpeville Memorial before a formal programme to be addressed by the Premier at the George Thabe Stadium Cricket Pitch, also in Sharpeville.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Event: Gauteng Provincial Human Rights Day

Date: 21 March 2025

Phase 1: Wreath Laying – Phelindaba Cemetery

Time: 08:30

Phase 2: Wreath Laying – Sharpeville Memorial

Time: 10:00 for 10:30

Phase 3: Formal Programme – George Thabe Stadium Cricket Grounds, Sharpeville

Time: 11:00

RSVPs for the event may be sent to: Mpolokeng.Moloi@gauteng.gov.za | Cell: 083 554 1974

For enquiries:

Tumelo Taunyane

Cell: 083 414 7049

Email: tumelo.taunyane@gauteng.gov.za

Xolani Mkhwemte – MEC’s Spokesperson

Cell: 084 513 9285

Email: xolani.mkhwende@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates