Westminster Barracks / DUI #1, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1001702
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/17/2025 at 12:43 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South, Mile Marker 49.4, Weathersfield, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Samuel T. Butler
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/17/2025, at approximately 12:43 AM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 South near mile marker 49.4 in the Town of Weathersfield, Vermont. Investigation revealed that the operator, identified as 27-year-old Samuel Butler, was under the influence of alcohol. Butler was arrested for suspicion of DUI and Negligent Operation and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Unit, Criminal Division on 04/01/2025, at 8:30 AM to answer the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/01/2025 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Unit, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
