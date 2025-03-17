A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Award Announces Final Call for 2024 Entries

Hospitality, Tourism, Travel and Hotel Industry Awards 2025

Distinguished hospitality design extends last submission period until March 30, 2025, offering global recognition for excellence in hospitality design

COMO, CO, ITALY, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Hospitality , Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition established in 2008, has announced its final call for entries for the 2024-2025 period. This distinguished award program recognizes outstanding achievements in hospitality design across multiple categories, including hotel interiors, restaurant design, and tourism experiences. The competition stands as a significant platform for celebrating innovation and excellence in the hospitality sector, with entries accepted until March 30, 2025.The significance of this award extends beyond mere recognition, serving as a catalyst for advancing the hospitality industry through design excellence. Previous laureates, including Muchuan Xu, Shangzhao Yang, and Minxi Cai for their award-winning Dhawa Jinan Daming Lake Resort Hotel, have demonstrated how innovative design solutions can enhance guest experiences while contributing to sustainable tourism development. The competition has consistently highlighted projects that combine aesthetic excellence with practical functionality, setting new standards in hospitality design.The competition encompasses a broad spectrum of categories, from hotel and restaurant design to tourism experience creation. Entries are welcomed from hospitality designers, architects, brands, and agencies worldwide. The submission process involves a preliminary evaluation phase, followed by nomination for qualified entries. Key dates include the final submission deadline of March 30, 2025, with results announced on May 1st, 2025. Participants must submit high-quality visual presentations and comprehensive project documentation.Entries undergo evaluation through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising academics, hospitality professionals, and industry experts. The assessment criteria include innovative approach, guest experience enhancement, design aesthetics, space utilization, sustainable practices, and cultural sensitivity. This methodology aims to ensure fair and comprehensive evaluation of each submission.Winners receive the comprehensive A' Design Prize package, including the right to use the winner logo, an exclusive trophy, and extensive international publicity. Benefits encompass inclusion in the yearbook, exhibition opportunities, and global PR campaigns. Pro-Edition winners additionally receive invitations to the gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, alongside physical exhibition opportunities.The A' Hospitality Design Award program actively contributes to societal advancement by promoting designs that enhance guest experiences while considering environmental and social impacts. By recognizing excellence in hospitality design, the program aims to inspire innovations that create more sustainable and inclusive hospitality environments.Hospitality designers, architects, brands, and agencies interested in participating in this prestigious competition may explore the comprehensive award benefits and submission details at:About A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design AwardThe A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Award represents a significant platform for recognizing excellence in hospitality design. This competition welcomes submissions from hospitality designers, creative agencies, and industry leaders worldwide, offering participants an opportunity to showcase their innovative capabilities on an international stage. The program aims to advance the hospitality industry by highlighting designs that enhance guest experiences while promoting sustainable practices. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and blind peer-review processes, the award maintains high standards of integrity in identifying and celebrating outstanding achievements in hospitality design.About A' Design AwardA' Design Award stands as an international juried design competition, established in 2008, dedicated to recognizing excellence across various design disciplines. Operating through a blind peer-review process with pre-established evaluation criteria, the competition maintains rigorous standards in identifying exceptional design work. The program aims to advance society through good design by motivating creators to develop superior products and projects that benefit the global community. Based in Como, Italy, the competition welcomes entries from all countries and territories, fostering a diverse, international dialogue about design excellence. Organized annually, the award provides a platform for designers and brands to showcase their achievements while contributing to the broader mission of creating positive societal impact through innovative design solutions.

