Mexico Bariatric Center® Deepens Commitment to New Zealand Patients with On-the-Ground Local Patient Advocates

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico Bariatric Center® (MBC), a leading provider of affordable and high-quality weight loss surgery to International patients, today announced a significant expansion of its support network for New Zealand patients by welcoming Vanessa and Jasmin as their dedicated local patient advocates. This strategic move underscores MBC’s commitment to providing comprehensive, personalized care to patients throughout their weight loss journey.“Mexico Bariatric Center in Tijuana, Mexico, offers weight loss and cosmetic surgeries with transparent, culturally sensitive care and long-term support for Māori and Pasifika communities,” said Ron Elli, Ph.D., Managing Director of Mexico Bariatric Center. “The growing interest from Kiwis stems from factors such as expedited access to surgery, cost-effectiveness, the expertise of our surgeons, and our comprehensive, all-inclusive packages.”Recognizing international patients' unique challenges, particularly those traveling from New Zealand, MBC has invested in establishing a strong local presence. Two of our past patients, Vanessa and Jasmin, are seasoned professionals with extensive experience in bariatric aftercare and patient support. They will serve as a vital link between MBC and its New Zealand patient community.“Our patients’ well-being is our top priority, and we understand the importance of providing continuous support, even after they return home,” added Ron. “By bringing Vanessa and Jasmin on board, we’re providing our New Zealand patients with direct access to local expertise and personalized assistance, ensuring they have the resources and encouragement they need to achieve lasting success.”Vanessa and Jasmin will serve as a dedicated point of contact for New Zealand patients, offering:- Personalized Before/Aftercare Guidance: Providing tailored support and resources to address individual needs and challenges.- Local Support Network Development: Facilitating connections with other MBC patients in New Zealand and building a supportive community.- Direct Communication Bridge: Serving as a liaison between patients and MBC’s medical team, ensuring seamless communication and addressing concerns promptly.- Educational Resources and Workshops: Organizing local events and providing access to valuable information on nutrition, lifestyle changes, and long-term weight management.- Group Travel Guide: Assisting patients in planning and navigating their journey to Tijuana for surgery.“I am honored to join the Mexico Bariatric Center team and contribute to the success of their New Zealand patients,” said Vanessa. “I am passionate about empowering individuals to achieve their health and wellness goals. I look forward to providing personalized support and guidance to help them navigate their weight loss journey.”MBC’s comprehensive packages for New Zealand patients include:- Pre-operative consultations and support- State-of-the-art surgical procedures in accredited facilities- Post-operative care and follow-up- Ongoing support and resources through online communities- Dedicated local patient support with Vanessa in New ZealandMexico Bariatric Center remains committed to providing safe, effective, and affordable weight loss solutions to patients worldwide. By investing in local support and building strong patient relationships, MBC ensures patients receive the highest quality care and achieve lasting results.About Mexico Bariatric Center:Mexico Bariatric Center is a leading provider of weight loss surgery in Tijuana, Mexico. With a team of experienced surgeons and a commitment to patient safety and satisfaction, MBC offers a comprehensive range of bariatric procedures at affordable prices with all-inclusive and fully guided travel packages.Mexico Bariatric Center is the trusted, affordable, and high-quality choice for Kiwis seeking bariatric surgery abroad. MBC has been helping people struggling with obesity (BMI 30+) and related health issues facing long waitlists or high costs for bariatric surgery in NZ.With this expanded support network, MBC continues to empower Kiwis on their weight loss journey. To learn more about how we can assist you, visit MexicoBariatricCenter.com or call 855-768-7247.

