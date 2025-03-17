Accessible Japan Celebrates 10 Years of Empowering Travelers with Disabilities to Explore Japan

Josh Grisdale explores the accessibility of Fushimi Inari Taisha in Kyoto

Celebrating 10 years of making Japan more accessible, Accessible Japan empowers travelers with disabilities through resources, advocacy, and inclusive tourism.

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accessible Japan, a pioneering platform dedicated to assisting travelers with disabilities in exploring Japan, proudly marks its 10th anniversary this year. Founded by Josh Grisdale, a Canadian-born naturalized Japanese citizen and power wheelchair user, the organization has been instrumental in transforming Japan into a more inclusive destination for all.Accessible Japan's journey began with Grisdale's deep love for Japan and a strong desire to share its beauty with others who face similar mobility challenges. After moving to Japan in 2007, he experienced firsthand both the advancements and gaps in accessibility. Recognizing the need for reliable information and resources on accessible travel, he launched Accessible Japan in early 2015 to bridge this gap and empower travelers with disabilities to explore the country with confidence.Over the past decade, Accessible Japan has worked tirelessly to change perceptions and showcase Japan as a destination that is not only welcoming but also accessible to all. The platform provides invaluable tools to travelers, including detailed information on accessible hotels with detailed accessibility features, in-depth reviews of popular destinations highlighting their accessibility features for wheelchair users and other accessibility needs, and a curated list of accessible tour providers offering tailored experiences for travelers with disabilities. It also plays an active role in fostering inclusivity in the Japanese tourism sector by conducting seminars, organizing site visits, and participating in accessibility committees.Accessible Japan’s impact has been widely recognized in both the media and the tourism industry. The organization has been featured in major media outlets, including BBC News, NHK World, Asahi Shimbun, and other global and national platforms. Grisdale has also been invited to deliver lectures at major corporations such as ANA, Airbnb, and Google, as well as at travel conferences across Tokyo, Okinawa, Kobe, and Shimane, advocating for the expansion of accessible tourism. His expertise has been sought by government and local tourism committees, where he has played a pivotal role in shaping policies related to universal tourism. In recognition of his contributions, he was honored as a torchbearer for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games by Edogawa City.Looking ahead, Accessible Japan is committed to expanding its resources to ensure that travelers with disabilities can explore not only major cities like Osaka, Kyoto, and Fukuoka but also Japan’s lesser-known regions. By collaborating with local Destination Management Organizations (DMOs) and Destination Management Companies (DMCs), the organization aims to enhance accessible offerings and continue advocating for a more inclusive tourism industry.As Accessible Japan celebrates this milestone, it remains dedicated to its mission of making Japan a welcoming destination for all, ensuring that everyone, regardless of disability, can experience the country’s rich culture, history, and natural beauty.For more information, please visit Accessible Japan's website ---tabiLabs Inc., which operates Accessible Japan, is dedicated to creating an environment where people with disabilities can travel with peace of mind. Established in 2015, Accessible Japan serves as a trusted source of information for travelers with disabilities, offering details on barrier-free accommodations, tourist sites, and transportation across Japan. The company also operates tabifolk, a global community platform where travelers can exchange information and connect with others who share their passion for accessible travel.

