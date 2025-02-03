Tabifolk Talks Webinar Spotlights KultureCity’s AI-Powered Sensory-Inclusive Innovations

Meg from KultureCity highlights new AI features in KultureCity app on Tabifolk Talks webinar

Tabifolk Talks spotlights KultureCity’s AI-driven sensory-inclusive innovations, from mobile sensory rooms to the groundbreaking Koji AI for communication.

We were thrilled to feature KultureCity on Tabifolk Talks to showcase their life-changing work and dedication to making the world more inclusive for people with sensory needs using innovations like AI” — Josh Grisdale, Founder of tabifolk

MA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest episode of the Tabifolk Talks webinar series, aired on January 29, 2025, featured an insightful conversation with KultureCity, a nonprofit dedicated to improving experiences for individuals with sensory needs and disabilities. The episode highlighted KultureCity’s groundbreaking initiatives, including their sensory-inclusive bags, mobile sensory rooms at large-scale events, and their innovative KultureCity App.A key highlight of the episode was a discussion with KultureCity’s in-house expert, Meg, about the KultureCity App, which provides users with information about sensory-inclusive certified locations near them. The app also features Koji – The World’s First AI Talker & Conversation App, a revolutionary, free AAC (augmentative and alternative communication) tool designed to empower non-speaking individuals to communicate for travel, safety, and everyday interactions.KultureCity’s efforts have made a significant impact at major events like the Super Bowl and New Year’s Eve in Times Square, ensuring that sensory-friendly experiences are available to all. Their mobile sensory rooms and resources continue to set new standards for accessibility.“We were thrilled to feature KultureCity on Tabifolk Talks and showcase their life-changing work in accessibility and inclusion,” said Josh Grisdale, Founder of tabifolk. “Their dedication to making the world more inclusive for people with sensory needs using innovations like AI is truly empowering.”To learn more about KultureCity, visit KultureCity.org or download the KultureCity App from the App Store.Keep tuning in to Tabifolk Talks for more conversations with changemakers in accessible travel, check out past episodes on the tabifolk YouTube Page , and join the discussion on tabifolk - an international accessible travel community - at tabifolk.com, or on the tabifolk app.---About tabiLabs Inc.Founded in 2024 in Tokyo, Japan, tabiLabs Inc. runs Accessible Japan ( www.accessible-japan.com ), Japan’s leading English-language website for accessible travel, and tabifolk ( www.tabifolk.com ), an online community dedicated to accessible travel including the tabifolk Talks webinar series which highlights movers and shakers in the accessible travel field.

tabifolk talks: Episode 5 - Meg from KultureCity

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.