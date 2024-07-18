tabiLabs Inc. Introduces 'tabifolk,' New App for Global Accessible Travel
The free app connects people globally and provides a platform for sharing real-life experiences for travelers with disabilities
We created tabifolk to fill in the gaps in accessible travel information through personal experiences while also making new connections worldwide”SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- tabiLabs Inc., a Tokyo-based accessible travel-focused company that runs travel platforms Accessible Japan and tabifolk, announced the launch of the “tabifolk” app, a free app for finding and sharing information related to global accessible travel. The app is available for download through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
“For those of us with disabilities or special travel needs, finding the right information can be a huge barrier to planning the perfect holiday. Information on accessible travel is often one-directional and scattered across countless websites, making it difficult and often frustrating to find,” says Josh Grisdale, CEO and representative director of tabiLabs Inc. “We created tabifolk to fill in the gaps in accessible travel information through personal experiences while also making new connections worldwide.”
The app serves as an online community where users can share and find specific information related to accessible travel in their travel destination. Users can join groups specific to their destination or topic of interest, such as “flying with a disability,” “accessible cruises,” “travel with a special needs child” and more and ask questions that can help them prepare for their trip or assist them while on the trip.
The app further enables users to:
- Share accessible travel news stories and information
- Ask questions about their trip and get answers from local experts and fellow travelers with disabilities
- Connect with others
- Become a local concierge and welcome people to their country
- Get help and advice when traveling
Availability
tabifolk is available to download worldwide, with support for English.
It is free to download and is available for all iPhone and Android phones. tabifolk is also available on desktop.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tabifolk/id1570952840
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tabifolk.app&pcampaignid=web_share
About tabiLabs Inc.
Founded in 2024 in Tokyo, Japan by Josh Grisdale, tabiLabs Inc. runs Accessible Japan (www.accessible-japan.com), Japan’s leading English-language website for accessible travel, and tabifolk (www.tabifolk.com), an online community dedicated to accessible travel.
Company Information
Address:
#2F-C Shibuya-Dogenzaka-Tokyu Bldg.
1-10-8 Dogenzaka
Shibuya, Tokyo
150-0043 Japan
Website:
https://tabilabs.global
Tel: +81-(9)0-6447-9468
CEO: Josh Grisdale
For more information, please visit our website at www.tabifolk.com.
Josh Grisdale
tabiLabs Inc
+81 90-6447-9468
hello@tabilabs.global