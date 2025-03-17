The Malinauskas Labor Government will make the most significant investment in public open space in Greater Adelaide ever, creating a new Northern Park Lands.

At maturity, the Park Lands will cover almost 1000 hectares of land, which is 39 per cent larger than the Adelaide Park Lands.

Developed as part of the new Greater Adelaide Regional Plan (GARP), the Northern Park Lands will feature natural open space, new sport and recreation facilities, a new railway station as well as three interconnected Linear Parks with shared-use paths that will provide a continuous loop around Gawler.

At the heart of the Northern Park Lands is the proposed 70-hectare Village Green sport and recreation area which will be the equivalent of 31 Adelaide Ovals in size.

The playing fields will include ovals, courts and clubroom facilities and will be home to numerous local sporting clubs. Located along the electrified Gawler Railway line, it will feature public transport connections as well as car parking.

Preliminary consultation has already commenced with local sporting clubs and the Town of Gawler to ensure the Village Green and Recreation and Sporting area can become a vibrant multi-sport precinct servicing the needs of the growing northern suburbs and greater Gawler region into the future.

More than 760 hectares will be preserved for natural green open space that supports greater biodiversity and increases habitats for native animals.

Located adjacent to the Kulda growth area south of Gawler, the Northern Park Lands will provide an uninterrupted journey from the hills face to the Gawler River, via Karbeethan Reserve and will serve as a vital inter-urban break between new growth areas and more established areas of the Town of Gawler.

It will provide spaces for active recreation, greening initiatives, community respite, and local sports facilities.

The Gawler area will be encircled by three Linear Parks, to be delivered over multiple stages, that will result in 38-kilometres of shared use walking and cycling paths that will provide a continuous loop.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has committed $53 million towards the first stage of the Northern Park Lands.

Funds generated through future land developments as well as council contributions will help establish and maintain the Park Lands.

Legislation will be introduced to establish a new statutory authority, named the Northern Park Lands Trust, that will establish the new Northern Park Lands.

Legislative change would enable the new authority to operate with a level of independence with the Northern Park Lands Trust to be responsible for the ongoing maintenance and management of the Northern Park Lands once established, including oversight of any development, or leases granted.

It will be similar to the West Beach Trust model which has proven successful in protecting the local environment whilst also creating popular recreation areas.

Following this model, it would be able to establish its own revenue stream, through the creation of a Holiday Park or tourist venture, and employ staff.

The Northern Park Lands will require some land acquisitions and utilise the development of government-owned land for open space with increased vegetation.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The new Northern Park Lands will create almost 1000 hectares of public, green open space for the people in the northern suburbs to enjoy.

This is a Government that wants to encourage more people, particularly younger generations, to get off their screens and get outdoors to be active.

With new walking paths, sporting facilities and open space the Northern Park Lands will be the jewel in the crown of the northern suburbs.

Creating the new Northern Park Lands Trust will ensure this proposed area is appropriately created, managed and maintained long into the future.

Attributable to Nick Champion

This one of the biggest investments in open space in our state’s history.

Creating a new Northern Park Lands will be an asset for both Gawler and the Northern suburbs.

It will preserve the character of Gawler and ensure this important town has its own identity.

1000 hectares of green space with trees and vegetation will help cool the surrounding areas and support greater biodiversity in the northern suburbs.

The Northern Park Lands Trust will be able to generate its own income which will enable this important piece of community infrastructure to be self sufficient.

Attributable to Tony Piccolo, Member for Light & Labor candidate for Ngadjuri

The establishment of the Northern Parklands Trust is a significant announcement for the Gawler region as the vision of the Northern Parklands becomes a reality.

The Northern Parklands resolves a decades long question over the future land use of Kudla, unlocking critical housing supply in a sensible manner that respects the early development pattern of larger rural blocks.

The Northern Parklands protects the Green Belt between Gawler and the Northern Suburbs, enshrining Gawler as the gateway to the Barossa.

The Northern Parklands Village Green offers Gawler’s thriving sporting community the space required to support both male and female players across multiple codes - including Football, Netball, Tennis, Cricket - paving the way for greater collaboration in a unique multiuser sporting precinct.

The Northern Parklands will be the jewel of the Gawler community, providing and persevering critical green space for future generations to enjoy, relax and play.

Northern Park Lands Statistics: