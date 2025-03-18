FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SUSPENSE-THRILLER 'LOST JOY'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the psychological suspense-thriller LOST JOY, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting March 18, 2025

Psychological Suspense-Thriller Sets Digital Debut for North American VOD Platforms and DVD on March 18, 2025

I wanted to tell a story that was engaging from the beginning -- to keep people on the edge of their seat, and filled with suspense and twists that would lure them back to watch it again and again.” — Filmmaker Jordan Laemmlen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the psychological suspense-thriller LOST JOY, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting March 18, 2025.

LOST JOY tells the story of Jane and Jon -- a couple trying to repair their strained relationship while staying in a remote cabin in the woods. They face growing tension as Jane experiences strange visions and sounds that Jon can't see. When a mysterious man named Jack arrives and claims to share her visions while questioning the integrity of her relationship, Jane is left questioning reality and who she can trust--leaving her trapped in a web of uncertainty until the truth is revealed.

Directed by Jordan Laemmlen, LOST JOY was written by Winter Bassett and Jordan Laemmlen and produced by Winter Bassett, Jordan Laemmlen, Joanna Fang, Annet McCroskey, and Alexander Stavrou. The featured cast includes Winter Bassett (‘Jane’) Vincent Catalina (‘Jon’) Jordan Laemmlen (‘Jack’), and Alexander Stavrou (‘Repairman’).

“I’m a firm believer in authentic storytelling, drawing from my mind’s eye, penning it to paper, then putting it into action,” said filmmaker Jordan Laemmlen. “That’s exactly how LOST JOY came to be. I had a location which inspired a vision, assembled a team which evoked passion, and together we made a movie. I wanted to tell a story that was engaging from the beginning and left the audience wanting more. Everything was designed to keep people on the edge of their seat, and filled with suspense and twists that would lure them back to watch it again and again. I’m proud of what we all achieved and am forever grateful to our entire cast and crew that made Lost Joy the amazing film that it is.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire LOST JOY directly with the filmmakers and Robert Enriquez of Red Baron Management/Films.

LOST JOY website: https://jordanlaemmlen.wixsite.com/lost-joy

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - LOST JOY (2025)

