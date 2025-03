Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Jeromesville Community Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Ashland County-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula Village of Roaming Shores

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Conneaut Area City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Belmont Bridgeport Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Butler Fairfield City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Springfield Sports Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Springfield City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana United Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Beaver Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Coshocton Ridgewood Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Coshocton City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford Crawford County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga City of Brooklyn

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Southern Cleveland Drop Back In DBA Innovative Career Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Ohio Construction Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Bexley City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Destination Grandview

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

KIPP Columbus

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Westerville City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Zenith Academy West

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Evergreen Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Greene Fairborn City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Greeneview Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Beavercreek City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton City of the Village of Indian Hill

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Mariemont City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Queen City Career Prep High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Henry Patrick Henry Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Huron New London Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Bellevue City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Jefferson Steubenville City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Knox East Knox Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Lake Riverside Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Licking Licking Valley Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Newark City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

West Licking Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Youngstown Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Lafayette Township Fire and Rescue District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Monroe Monroe County Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Montgomery Vandalia-Butler City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Dayton City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Northmont City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Muskingum West Muskingum Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Zanesville City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ottawa Middle Bass Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Pike Western Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Putnam Putnam County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Richland Mansfield City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Minford Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Seneca Community Improvement Corporation of Seneca County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Stark Alliance City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Lake Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Summit Case Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Barberton City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Warren City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Niles Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Warren Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Washington County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2023 Financial Audit Wayne Beacon Hill Community School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Wyandot Wyandot County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Wyandot East Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Mifflin Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.