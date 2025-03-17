Re: St. Albans Barracks // Multiple Charges
SHELLY IS TAKING CARE OF THIS.
Sent: Sunday, March 16, 2025 11:47 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks // Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001815
TROOPER: Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/16/2025 at 1815 hours
LOCATION: Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: Multiple Charges
ACCUSED: Bradley Jarvis
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/16/2025 at approximately 1815 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks, responded to a residence on Boarding House Rd in Sheldon for reports of a male threatening people with a firearm and acting recklessly. The suspect identified as Bradley Jarvis, had left the scene. After speaking with the victims and witnesses, Jarvis was located and arrested for Unlawful Trespass, Criminal Threatening and Reckless Endangerment. Jarvis was transported to the St. Albans Barracks, processed, and lodged for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 03/17/2025 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: Attached
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.