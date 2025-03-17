Submit Release
Re: St. Albans Barracks // Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2001815

TROOPER: Jared Blair                       

STATION: St. Albans                 

CONTACT: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/16/2025 at 1815 hours

LOCATION: Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Multiple Charges

 

ACCUSED: Bradley Jarvis                 

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/16/2025 at approximately 1815 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks, responded to a residence on Boarding House Rd in Sheldon for reports of a male threatening people with a firearm and acting recklessly. The suspect identified as Bradley Jarvis, had left the scene. After speaking with the victims and witnesses, Jarvis was located and arrested for Unlawful Trespass, Criminal Threatening and Reckless Endangerment. Jarvis was transported to the St. Albans Barracks, processed, and lodged for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 03/17/2025 at 1300 hours 

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

 

Re: St. Albans Barracks // Multiple Charges

