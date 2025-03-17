Red Light Method to Transform The Boutique Health and Wellness Industry

Red Light Method Modalities Red Light Method Modalities Red Light Method Logo

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Light Method Destined to Transform The Boutique Health and Wellness IndustryRed Light Method, founded by Allison Beardsley, is poised to revolutionize the boutique health and wellness industry. With three successful locations already open and 55 additional locations signed, Red Light Method is making high-end wellness treatments affordable and accessible.“When I opened Club Pilates during the 2008 economic crash, I made quality Pilates affordable and accessible. I’m doing the same with Red Light Method,” said Allison Beardsley. “Red Light treatments, which typically cost $150 to $200 per session, are now available for around $200 per month with daily access. Plus, members can enjoy a 10-minute Power Plate workout and a 20-minute Pilates Reformer session in select locations.”Currently, Red Light Method boasts three profitable locations and five more in pre-sales, all projecting strong profits from month one. The brand’s success stems from affordable franchise opportunities , exceptional membership value, and a robust presales strategy.“Unlike many franchisors, I personally support each franchisee’s location. I’ve negotiated with vendors to provide $500,000 worth of equipment for just $200,000. The parent company takes no revenue from equipment or service sales. By advising franchisees to secure B-Grade real estate a few blocks from prime locations, we keep expenses low and ensure strong profits,” Beardsley explained.Industry veteran Eric Tepper has joined Red Light Method to support the brand’s growth. “With Red Light Method, we’ve expanded participation beyond typical fitness enthusiasts. Our first-timer conversion rate exceeds 50%, and attrition rates are below 5%. We expect to reach 40-50 open locations by the end of 2026,” says Tepper.Red Light Method currently has locations signed in Arkansas, Nevada, Arizona, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Tampa, Atlanta, San Diego, Dallas, Marin County (CA), Ft. Worth, Oklahoma City, Houston, Detroit, and Tulsa, with more in negotiation.“I’m humbled by the community response. Our services have transformed lives, from weight loss to pain relief, skin rejuvenation, improved energy, and even the reversal of macular degeneration. Hearing testaments of members feeling amazing after suffering for years from autoimmune diseases and chronic inflammation, I know we are changing lives. Our members call it the fountain of youth,” added Beardsley.Join the Red Light RevolutionRed Light Method is now offering franchise opportunities across the U.S.For more information, contact: franchise@redlightmethod.com

