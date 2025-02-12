Journey Welcomes Mark Langanki to Board of Directors to Strengthen Innovation and Strategic Vision

Mark Langanki

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey.ai, Inc., a leading provider of cutting-edge SaaS solutions designed to enhance customer experience (CX), security, and privacy, is pleased to announce that Mark Langanki has joined its board of directors. With over three decades of experience in technology leadership and a proven track record in driving innovation, Langanki will play a pivotal role in guiding Journey’s strategic growth and technological evolution.Langanki currently serves as Chief Technology Officer at ConvergeOne, where he has spearheaded the development of multiple industry-first products and solutions, generating over $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). His expertise spans contact center transformation, AI-driven solutions, and the creation of high-margin intellectual property, including flagship platforms such as C1CX, OnGuard, and C1 Analytics. This experience, combined with Langanki’s strong entrepreneurial backbone, makes him an invaluable asset to assist Journey in bringing products to market.As a seasoned executive, Langanki has demonstrated unparalleled leadership in fostering market differentiation and customer-centric innovation. His extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions further underscores his capability to scale operations and maximize organizational value. At Journey, Langanki's deep understanding of technology and business alignment will be instrumental in advancing the company's mission of delivering secure and seamless customer interactions.“Mark’s exceptional background in innovation and his forward-thinking approach to technology will be invaluable as we expand our capabilities and market presence,” said Brett Shockley, CEO of Journey. “His expertise aligns perfectly with our commitment to revolutionizing customer experience and privacy in an increasingly digital world.”Langanki is also a dedicated educator, serving as a Senior Lecturer and Program Faculty Director at the University of Minnesota, where he has developed programs to prepare the next generation of IT leaders. His blend of technical acumen, business strategy, and mentorship underscores his holistic approach to leadership.“I am excited to join Journey’s board and contribute to its vision of transforming customer experiences through groundbreaking technologies,” said Langanki. “Journey’s commitment to security, innovation, and privacy resonates with my professional ethos, and I look forward to helping an already rapidly growing set of products in a highly needed space.”Langanki’s appointment reflects Journey’s focus on bringing seasoned industry leaders to its board to drive strategic initiatives and long-term growth.For more information about Journey and its innovative solutions, visit www.journeyid.com About Journey.ai, Inc.Journey is a SaaS leader in enhancing customer experience, security, and privacy. Through its patented Zero Knowledge Network, Journey provides secure, seamless solutions that empower organizations to transform how they interact with customers remotely. Journey works with some of the largest brands globally, delivering solutions that are as secure as they are user-friendly.

