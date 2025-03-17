Habitat LA Announces Cameron Mathison as Red Carpet Host at 2025 LA Builders Ball With Performance by Robin Thicke

Photo Credit: ABC

Mathison and his family were affected by the Altadena fires in January.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Habitat LA Announces Cameron Mathison as Red Carpet Host & Celebrity Social Media Ambassador at Annual 2025 LA Builders Ball With Performance by Robin ThickeMathison and his family were affected by the Altadena fires in January; Confirmed Celebrity Attendees Include Magic and Cookie Johnson, Tina Knowles, Andy Richter and More(LOS ANGELES - March 17, 2025) Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles returns with its signature annual fundraising event, The 2025 Los Angeles Builders Ball, hosted by Pat Prescott and Presented by City National Bank on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. The evening is dedicated to raising awareness and funds to empower families and foster strength and stability in communities through homeownership.Cameron Mathison, TV personality, General Hospital star and Altadena fire victim has been announced as this year's Los Angeles Builders Ball Celebrity Red Carpet and Social Media Ambassador for the highly anticipated annual event on March 20th.Honorees for the evening include former 3-time NBA championship Laker Byron and his wife Cecelia Scott, who will be spotlighted with the prestigious Dream Builder Award for their outstanding commitment to revitalizing communities. Cindy Hoag will receive the Foundation Builder Award in recognition of her 25-year partnership and lasting impact as a donor. International real estate leader Greystar has been named 2025 Builder of the Year for its steadfast support of Habitat LA’s mission to build more affordable housing across Los Angeles.The night will feature red carpet arrivals, interview and photo opportunities with honorees and celebrity supporters, exciting live entertainment presented this year by GrammyAward nominated performer Robin Thicke, spirited online and live auctions, and after-party.In his role, Mathison will leverage his experience in the Altadena fires to his followers to amplify Habitat LA's work in helping to empower families build strength and stability in communities through homeownership. As the evening celebrates the work of individuals and companies transforming the landscape of Los Angeles, he will be sharing live updates and exclusive moments with the evening's honorees and attendees across his social media platforms.Emmy-nominated actor and Emmy-winning TV host Cameron Mathison made his long-awaited return to daytime on ABC’s “General Hospital,” after a decade as fan favorite Ryan Lavery on ABC’s “All My Children.” He was also the co-host of Hallmark Channel’s “Home and Family” alongside Debbie Matenopoulos for three seasons. Mathison is also the creator of allhealth360, a health and wellness destination dedicated to a healthier lifestyle inside and out. He previously served as feature correspondent for “Good Morning America,” “Entertainment Tonight” and “Extra,” and co-hosted the “35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.” He recently signed a multi-picture deal with Great American Media and is a host for a new GSN show called “Beat the Bridge”, which premiered in 2024.Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Cameron Mathison stated, “I lost my home in the Eaton Canyon fire—a place where I raised my children, poured love into every square inch of it with passion in every renovation, and built a life filled with irreplaceable memories. Every piece of our history, from my childhood to my kids’ and their mother’s, was held within those walls, now gone in an instant. The grief is overwhelming, but so is my compassion for the thousands of others experiencing the same unimaginable loss.”Together, along with other Habitat LA supporters and celebrity attendees confirmed to appear at the 2025 LA Builders Ball, Mathison will help set the stage for an unforgettable evening of celebration, philanthropy, and community empowerment. Other special guests expected to attend include: For more details, visit https://www.habitatla.org/2025-los-angeles-builders-ball/ ABOUT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF GREATER LOS ANGELESHabitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families through helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling and down-payment assistance. For more information about Habitat LA visit https://www.habitatla.org/ MEDIA CONTACTSJennifer Curran, 310-906-6637, pr@habitatla.orgMakebra Bridges, Habitat Los Angeles, 562-455-5804, Mbridges@habitatla.org

