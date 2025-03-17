Portfolio.YVR Issue #06 Launches with the Journey of Andrew Aziz, Bear Bull Traders Founder, CEO & Trading Guru

Issue #6 Cover - PORTFOLIO.YVR

Issue #06 of Portfolio.YVR spotlights Andrew Aziz and other visionary founders shaping Canada’s business landscape with innovation, resilience, and success.

This issue's curation of 10 BC-based entrepreneurs represents the dreamers and doers who create businesses, spark ideas, and make things happen. They are determined and creative, and push boundaries.” — Helen Siwak, EIC & Publisher

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine proudly announces the quarterly release of Issue #06, celebrating the trailblazing entrepreneurs shaping Canada’s business landscape. This latest edition highlights the passion, ingenuity, and resilience of founders who are redefining success across industries, from fashion and technology to wellness and luxury craftsmanship.“At the heart of every remarkable Canadian brand is a visionary entrepreneur whose dedication and innovation drive their success,” says Helen Siwak, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher. “These BC-based individuals are the backbone of our economy, creating ethical, high-quality businesses that resonate locally and globally. This issue is a tribute to their journeys, challenges, and triumphs.”Issue #06’s lead feature spotlights Andrew Aziz, the founder of Bear Bull Traders, a 7 Summit mountaineer, and a best-selling author. His story exemplifies calculated risk-taking, navigating both financial markets and extreme expeditions with the same strategic mindset.In the world of bridal fashion, Ou Ma, founder and lead designer of couture bridal brand OUMA, continues to redefine ethical and sustainable wedding attire with her bespoke collections. Meanwhile, tech entrepreneur Matthew Housser shares his transition from Fortune 500 corporations to launching Convergence and Simuhealth, pioneering advancements in AI-driven wellness and digital health solutions.Creativity takes centre stage with Fares, an Egyptian-born queer creator and Creative Director at BBT, expanding his brand into immersive event experiences that blend artistry, gender, and storytelling. In Victoria, Jordan Brandon, a self-taught leather artisan, showcases the enduring appeal of handcrafted luxury with his brand, J.D. Brandon Leather Goods.Anastasia Besiou, co-founder and Co-Creative Director at The Sartorial Shop, addresses the demand for high-quality, affordable suiting. Similarly, Elena Kawa, founder of Ethereal Bridal, is expanding her brand with a new storefront in the Tri-Cities, offering a fresh perspective on wedding and children’s event fashion.Beyond fashion and design, this issue highlights Laura Widgett, a professional opera singer bringing trauma-informed services to The Healing Lounge, and Christina Petry, founder of Red Carpet Ready by Christina, who has built a thriving styling business with a global clientele. Schoolteacher Heather Dawson showcases the timeless elegance of slow fashion through her brand, Heather Lynn Cashmere.Issue #06 of Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine is now available, offering an inspiring collection of stories that celebrate the drive, creativity, and perseverance of Canada’s top founders.Flip and download the new Issue now on PORT/FolioYVR's website About the Publisher:EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications Inc., led by digital entrepreneur Helen Siwak , is a Vancouver-based agency specializing in luxury branding, media, and content creation. With a focus on sustainability and ethical business, the company produces Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine and Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine, spotlighting visionary founders and innovative brands shaping Canada’s business and lifestyle landscape.

