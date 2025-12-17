Folio.YVR Luxury Magazine Annual Travel & Hospitality Issue Celebrates Experiential Luxury Across Canada, Europe & US

Martin's Lane Winery on the cover of Folio.YVR Helen Siwak, EIC & Publisher

Featuring Riverside Luxury Cruises, Martin’s Lane Winery, Mission Hill Family Estate, and Fairmont Waterfront redefining experiential luxury travel.

Featuring Riverside Luxury Cruises, Martin's Lane Winery, Mission Hill Family Estate, and Fairmont Waterfront redefining experiential luxury travel.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine proudly announces the release of its annual Travel & Hospitality Issue, a globally focused editorial that revisits the most compelling destinations, properties, and experiences featured throughout 2025. Created for an international audience of discerning travellers, hospitality leaders, and luxury brands, the issue reflects a continued shift toward experiential travel defined by design integrity, cultural immersion, and a strong sense of place.Setting the tone for the issue is Riverside Luxury Cruises, whose approach to modern river cruising exemplifies the resurgence of luxury travel rooted in comfort, refinement, and connection. Aboard The Mozart, Riverside Luxury Cruises offers an intimate journey along the Danube, seamlessly connecting iconic cities such as Budapest and Vienna while providing access to Slovakia’s cultural heartlands. The experience is elevated through destination-driven cuisine led by Chef Johannes Bar, whose menus celebrate regional influences and seasonal ingredients. Together, design, service, and gastronomy position luxury cruising as a preferred mode of slow travel for those seeking depth rather than spectacle.Gracing the cover of the issue is Martin’s Lane Winery, a striking architectural landmark in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley. Known internationally for its award-winning design, Martin’s Lane Winery pairs precision viticulture with a gravity-flow production facility that allows engagement with the winemaking process. The cover story explores how architecture, landscape, and hospitality converge to create an immersive environment where visitors experience wine as both craft and culture.Also featured prominently is Mission Hill Family Estate, a winery that continues to set benchmarks on the global stage. While widely celebrated for its vintages, Mission Hill Family Estate has earned equal recognition for its architectural vision, curated guest experiences, and cultural programming. The story highlights how the estate has evolved into a multi-sensory destination, reinforcing Canada’s reputation as a leader in experiential wine tourism.Expanding the narrative beyond traditional hospitality, the issue also explores the growth of Stefano Ricci’s Italian wine offerings. This evolution reflects the luxury fashion house’s commitment to craftsmanship, heritage, and lifestyle extension, demonstrating how legacy brands are engaging audiences through thoughtfully curated food and wine experiences that align with their design ethos.Reflecting on the continued evolution of luxury travel, Helen Siwak , Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, shares, “Year after year, luxury travel becomes less about the dollar value and more about the experience itself. Travellers are seeking connection, authenticity, and design that feels intentional. That is where luxury now lives, in how an experience makes you feel, not what it costs.”Additional features within the issue highlight Canada’s refined hospitality landscape, beginning with The Vancouver Club, where private club culture is reimagined through contemporary dining, service, and social connection. At Fairmont Waterfront, ARC Restaurant and The Apiary demonstrate how urban luxury can remain rooted in sustainability, seasonality, and local sourcing. The Canadian section concludes with the relaunch of the Tai Pan Penthouse at the Metropolitan Hotel, marking a renewed chapter for one of Vancouver’s most iconic hospitality spaces. From there, the issue transitions south to the United States with a cigar lounge tour, featuring eight Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas and Montecristo Cigar Bar, where atmosphere, heritage, and modern indulgence converge.Published by EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc., Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine is part of a broader media and marketing ecosystem designed to support brands through long-form storytelling, strategic visibility, and refined digital presentation. EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. is a Vancouver-based media, communications, and brand strategy company specializing in luxury, lifestyle, hospitality, beauty, wellness, and entrepreneurship. The company operates across multiple platforms, offering clients integrated exposure through editorial features, digital campaigns, newsletters, and strategic partnerships.In addition to Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. publishes and works closely with Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine, a platform dedicated to founders, innovators, and those building community across industries. Helen Siwak also serves as Editor-in-Chief of LIV Magazine, a bi-monthly print and digital publication distributed across Vancouver, the Okanagan, and Vancouver Island, and as Associate Editor of West Coast Weddings Magazine, a leading title within the bridal and events industry in British Columbia. Both LIV Magazine and West Coast Weddings Magazine are independently owned publications. Through its media-brokering services, EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. additionally facilitates access to BC-based and Canada-wide publications, ensuring that local businesses can secure affordable, strategic media placements across a wide range of niches, from luxury and lifestyle to business, wellness, retail, and culture.Through specialized verticals such as Vancouver Vices, The Contour Concierge, and CELEBRATE Bridal, EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. delivers targeted storytelling that aligns editorial integrity with brand objectives. Each title operates as a hybrid digital marketing vehicle, blending the visual impact of an art-forward magazine with the depth and credibility of editorial journalism.The annual Travel & Hospitality Issue of Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine is now available to international audiences through its digital platforms, offering readers a curated lens on luxury travel as it continues to evolve toward experience-led, sustainability-conscious exploration.

