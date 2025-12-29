Folio.YVR Magazine Announces Year-End Special Editions and Marks Seven Years as an Ad-Free Luxury Lifestyle Publisher

Issue 37 - 12/25 - Folio.YVR Issue 38 - December - 2025 - Folio.YVR Helen Siwak, EIC & Publisher

Travel, Changemakers, and Global Reach Define Folio.YVR’s Dual Year-End Releases and Continued Growth as an Independent Publisher

There is pride and purpose in championing British Columbia to the world, sharing the people, places, and values that define this province through meaningful storytelling.” — Helen Siwak, EIC & Publisher

VANCOUVER, CANADA, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine , published by EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. , announces the release of its two annual year-end Special Editions: Issue 37: Travel & Hospitality and Issue 38: Changemakers. Together, these releases conclude the 2025 publishing year and mark a significant milestone as Folio.YVR enters its seventh year as an independent, ad-free luxury lifestyle publication.Released each December, Issue 37: Travel & Hospitality is Folio.YVR’s annual compilation issue, consolidating standout staycation and destination-led coverage published throughout the year. The issue highlights travel, culinary experiences, and refined vices, positioning the magazine as a curated reference for the luxury community seeking insight into high-value hospitality, destination, and experiential brands.International coverage within Issue 37 spans Europe, the United States, and Canada. In Europe, the issue features a river cruise experience aboard Riverside Luxury Cruises’ The Mozart, travelling down the Danube through Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, and Germany. Wine and spirits coverage includes Viajur Winery and Carpe Diem Winery in the Little Carpathian wine region, Stefano Ricci’s fine wine portfolio in Italy, and Glendalough Distillery in Ireland. In the United States, Las Vegas is positioned as a modern luxury destination through coverage of eight Lounge and Montecristo Cigar Bar, highlighting contemporary indulgence defined by atmosphere, design, and legacy.Canada anchors the issue with a strong focus on British Columbia. Featured experiences include Mission Hill Family Estate, Martin’s Lane Winery, The Vancouver Club, and Fairmont Waterfront, including ARC Restaurant and The Apiary. The issue concludes with coverage of the relaunch of the Tai Pan Penthouse at the Metropolitan Hotel Vancouver, signalling renewed investment in one of Vancouver’s landmark hospitality addresses.On December 31, Folio.YVR releases Issue 38: Changemakers, a year-end Special Edition recognizing thirteen individuals from British Columbia whose leadership, creativity, and commitment have contributed to community development, philanthropy, arts and culture, and social impact. This issue serves as a compilation and celebratory wrap-up, highlighting people whose influence extends beyond industry into long-term community value.Featured Changemakers include Sirish Rao, Kasondra Herrendorf-Cohen, Paul Wong, Fred Lee, Harriet Corriero, Katherine Evans, Aleem Kassam and Victor Kazakoz, Pierre Coupey, Jamie Mann, Kriss Munsya, Otani Workshop, and Mira Song. The issue also acknowledges the continued cultural influence of Jean Paul Riopelle, with reference to works exhibited at the Vancouver Art Gallery. Issue 38 introduces multiple covers for the first time in the publication’s history, reinforcing Folio.YVR’s design-led editorial presentation.Folio.YVR maintains a distinctive position within the Canadian media landscape. The publication remains entirely ad-free across both its digital and flippable formats, operating through a curated sponsored content model. This structure allows Helen Siwak, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, to independently shape editorial direction without traditional advertising pressures, while championing provincial personalities and the people behind the products and services sought by the luxury community. The editorial mandate remains aligned with an eco-luxury framework emphasizing sustainability, responsibility, and conscious growth.While often perceived as a local niche publication, Folio.YVR ( folioyvr.com ) operates with an international distribution strategy. Through direct inbox distribution and digital channels, the digital magazine reaches more than 100,000 business professionals worldwide. Placement on the Yumpu.com platform resulted in more than 3 million reads in 2025, averaging over 250,000 reads per month. Through a licensing agreement with TTL New Agency in South Korea and a partnership with Luxury Lifestyle Awards, Folio.YVR is positioned within a global luxury media ecosystem and is increasingly recognized as a leading voice presenting Canada, and British Columbia in particular, as a global playground for luxury, culture, and elevated lifestyle experiences.With its year-end Special Editions released and its seventh year underway, Folio.YVR continues to strengthen its role as an independent publishing platform where commerce, community, and global visibility intersect.About EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc.EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. is an independent Canadian media and marketing company specializing in luxury lifestyle publishing, brand storytelling, and curated media partnerships. Publisher of Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine and a growing portfolio of niche titles, the company operates at the intersection of commerce, culture, and community through an ad-free, editorially led publishing model.In 2025, EcoLuxLuv expanded its team to support continued growth, welcoming Jade Massie as Brand Agent, Adam Frewer as Senior Account Manager, Brianna Schuss as Lifestyle and Night Culture Ambassador, and Jan Van Vianen as International Travel Correspondent.Expansion plans for 2025 include the launch of two new media titles, the continued build-out of media-brokering services, and the pursuit of additional international licensing agreements to further scale global reach.

