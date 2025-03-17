CTV News Kitchener Features Dr. Linda Pajoel, Author of Stock Market Mama, in a One-on-One Interview

Acclaimed Author and Financial Educator Continues Her Book Tour, Empowering Women with Stock Investing Knowledge

If I had known earlier what I now teach in this book, I would have invested more aggressively before my first child”
— Dr Linda Pajoel
ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Linda Pajoel, author of Stock Market Mama, was featured in a one-on-one interview on CTV News Kitchener, where she shared insights on how working women can achieve financial security through stock investing. As part of her ongoing book tour, Dr. Linda is making stops at leading media houses, spreading the message of financial empowerment and economic resilience for women.

"Stock Market Mama isn’t just about investing—it’s about equipping women with the financial independence they need to navigate motherhood and career transitions without fear," said Dr. Pajoel during her CTV News interview. "Too many women experience income setbacks due to maternity leave or caregiving responsibilities. This book is a roadmap to building sustainable wealth and financial confidence."

About Stock Market Mama:
Dr. Linda’s book, Stock Market Mama, offers a fresh perspective on financial security, especially for working women who would need to balance career and starting a family soon. The book challenges the traditional mindset of saving alone and advocates for active stock investing as a long-term wealth-building strategy. Through real-life experiences and practical strategies, Dr. Linda shows women how to take control of their financial futures, ensuring they have the resources to thrive through different life stages. "Financial security shouldn’t be an afterthought—it should be a priority for every working woman," Dr. Linda shared.

About CTV News & CTV News Kitchener:
CTV News is Canada’s leading news network, delivering national and local coverage across major cities. CTV News Kitchener, a key regional branch, is a trusted source for breaking news, in-depth reports, and interviews with influential voices shaping the community.
Dr. Linda’s interview with CTV News Kitchener is a testament to the growing recognition of her work in financial education, highlighting the importance of investment literacy for women worldwide.

Join the Movement:
Dr. Linda Pajoel’s Stock Market Mama is now available on Amazon and Investornomy.com.

For media inquiries, interviews, or book tour requests, please contact:

Olivia Morgan
Investornomy Inc
admission@investornomy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

About

Investornomy is a premier investment education firm dedicated to empowering working women to independently navigate the stock market with confidence and success. Founded by Dr. Linda Pajoel, a multi-award-winning stock investing consultant and advocate for women's investment literacy, Investornomy offers comprehensive programs designed to demystify do-it-yourself stock investing for beginners and seasoned investors alike. Our mission is to democratize stock investment knowledge, enabling working women to take control of their financial security through informed stock investments. We teach working women how to use stock investment profits to eliminate motherhood-related income interruptions. We provide a range of educational resources, including books, webinars, workshops, mentorship sessions, advanced training programs, and insightful publications, all aimed at equipping women with the tools necessary to achieve financial security. Dr. Linda’s personal journey—from her beginnings in dentistry as a Dentist, to becoming a recognized leader in investment education—underscores her commitment to resilience, continuous learning, and community empowerment. Her motivation to focus Investornomy's education initiatives on working women came after her stock investments saved her from a catastrophic 18-month motherhood-related income interruption. She has spoken at conferences and other events, as well as host podcast sessions to elevate the voices of women. Her recognition as Scotiabank’s Female Founder of the Month by the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce highlights her dedication to advancing women’s financial empowerment. ￼ At Investornomy, we are committed to empowering working women to achieve financial security through stock investing. To expand our reach and impact, we are seeking mission-driven partners who share our vision of transforming women’s financial futures. Join us in this important work and help us bring investment literacy to women in your network.

Behind the Scenes: See Dr. Linda Representing Excellence and Expertise During a High-Profile Media Interview

