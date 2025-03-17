CTV News Kitchener Features Dr. Linda Pajoel, Author of Stock Market Mama, in a One-on-One Interview
Acclaimed Author and Financial Educator Continues Her Book Tour, Empowering Women with Stock Investing Knowledge
If I had known earlier what I now teach in this book, I would have invested more aggressively before my first child”ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Linda Pajoel, author of Stock Market Mama, was featured in a one-on-one interview on CTV News Kitchener, where she shared insights on how working women can achieve financial security through stock investing. As part of her ongoing book tour, Dr. Linda is making stops at leading media houses, spreading the message of financial empowerment and economic resilience for women.
— Dr Linda Pajoel
"Stock Market Mama isn’t just about investing—it’s about equipping women with the financial independence they need to navigate motherhood and career transitions without fear," said Dr. Pajoel during her CTV News interview. "Too many women experience income setbacks due to maternity leave or caregiving responsibilities. This book is a roadmap to building sustainable wealth and financial confidence."
About Stock Market Mama:
Dr. Linda’s book, Stock Market Mama, offers a fresh perspective on financial security, especially for working women who would need to balance career and starting a family soon. The book challenges the traditional mindset of saving alone and advocates for active stock investing as a long-term wealth-building strategy. Through real-life experiences and practical strategies, Dr. Linda shows women how to take control of their financial futures, ensuring they have the resources to thrive through different life stages. "Financial security shouldn’t be an afterthought—it should be a priority for every working woman," Dr. Linda shared.
About CTV News & CTV News Kitchener:
CTV News is Canada’s leading news network, delivering national and local coverage across major cities. CTV News Kitchener, a key regional branch, is a trusted source for breaking news, in-depth reports, and interviews with influential voices shaping the community.
Dr. Linda’s interview with CTV News Kitchener is a testament to the growing recognition of her work in financial education, highlighting the importance of investment literacy for women worldwide.
Join the Movement:
Dr. Linda Pajoel’s Stock Market Mama is now available on Amazon and Investornomy.com.
