Dr. Linda Pajoel, Author of Stock Market Mama, Joins DJ Rae Kelly at Virgin Radio KW

Financial Educator and Author Takes Her Book Tour to Top Media Outlets, Spreading the Message of Wealth-Building for Women

Too many women face financial setbacks due to career breaks, maternity leave, and caregiving responsibilities. Stock investment profits can provide financial security to help them give birth in peace.”
— Dr Linda Pajoel
KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Linda Pajoel, financial educator and author of Stock Market Mama, continues her media tour with an appearance at Virgin Radio KW Studio with DJ Rae Kelly. As part of her mission to empower working women with financial independence, Dr. Linda is making stops at top media platforms to discuss how stock investing can help women build wealth faster and overcome income interruptions caused by motherhood.
"Stock Market Mama is more than just a book—it's a movement," says Dr. Linda.

About Stock Market Mama:
Dr. Linda’s book, Stock Market Mama, is a comprehensive guide that teaches working women how to achieve financial security through stock investments. The book provides step-by-step strategies, real-life case studies, and insights on:
✅ The mindset shift from saver to investor
✅ The best stock investment strategies for working women
✅ The top investing mistakes to avoid
✅ The power of stock ownership in building wealth for financial stability

"Investing isn't just for Wall Street professionals. Every woman—whether she’s a career professional or entrepreneur—deserves the knowledge to grow her wealth through stocks," says Dr. Linda.

Join the Movement:
Dr. Linda Pajoel is currently on a book tour, making stops at major media outlets to share her insights. Stock Market Mama is now available on Amazon and Investornomy.com.

For media inquiries, interviews, or book tour requests, please contact:

Olivia Morgan
Investornomy Inc
admission@investornomy.com

Investornomy is a premier investment education firm dedicated to empowering working women to independently navigate the stock market with confidence and success. Founded by Dr. Linda Pajoel, a multi-award-winning stock investing consultant and advocate for women's investment literacy, Investornomy offers comprehensive programs designed to demystify do-it-yourself stock investing for beginners and seasoned investors alike. Our mission is to democratize stock investment knowledge, enabling working women to take control of their financial security through informed stock investments. We teach working women how to use stock investment profits to eliminate motherhood-related income interruptions. We provide a range of educational resources, including books, webinars, workshops, mentorship sessions, advanced training programs, and insightful publications, all aimed at equipping women with the tools necessary to achieve financial security. Dr. Linda’s personal journey—from her beginnings in dentistry as a Dentist, to becoming a recognized leader in investment education—underscores her commitment to resilience, continuous learning, and community empowerment. Her motivation to focus Investornomy's education initiatives on working women came after her stock investments saved her from a catastrophic 18-month motherhood-related income interruption. She has spoken at conferences and other events, as well as host podcast sessions to elevate the voices of women. Her recognition as Scotiabank’s Female Founder of the Month by the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce highlights her dedication to advancing women’s financial empowerment. ￼ At Investornomy, we are committed to empowering working women to achieve financial security through stock investing. To expand our reach and impact, we are seeking mission-driven partners who share our vision of transforming women’s financial futures. Join us in this important work and help us bring investment literacy to women in your network.

