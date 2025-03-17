University Hospitals EMS Introduces OneDose® Protocol App to Support Providers in High-Stress Emergencies

University Hospitals EMS Training & Disaster Preparedness Institute is providing OneDose® from Hinckley Medical — a powerful application to ensure seamless access to EMS protocols across the system. Hinckley Medical Logo

This solution from Hinckley Medical will improve prehospital care with real-time medication dosing, protocol adherence, equipment selection, and more.

OneDose allows us to efficiently notify and distribute protocol changes to our medical control agencies — ensuring that updates are instantaneous and reach every squad without delay.” — John B. Hill, MD, Emergency Medicine Physician and UH EMS Medical Director

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- University Hospitals EMS Training & Disaster Preparedness Institute (UH) has introduced Hinckley Medical ’s OneDose protocol and clinical support app into its EMS medical control, which serves more than 300 agencies and 7000 providers across northern Ohio. This advancement will improve prehospital patient care by providing EMS professionals with an intuitive, real-time solution for medication dosing, protocol adherence, equipment selection, gurney-scale integration, and more.Cutting-Edge Technology Reduces Medication Errors in the FieldPatient safety is the driving force behind this initiative. Medication errors in prehospital settings pose a significant risk, particularly for pediatric patients, with nearly one in three doses being critically incorrect. Furthermore, it’s estimated that more than 100,000 adverse patient outcomes are caused by prehospital dosing errors each year. OneDose mitigates these risks by offering precise, weight-based medication calculations and detailed administration guidance, reducing the likelihood of human error.“OneDose enhances patient safety by ensuring that our EMS providers have immediate access to accurate dosing calculations, medication volumes, and appropriate equipment sizes,” said John B. Hill, MD, Emergency Medicine Physician and UH EMS Medical Director. “By removing guesswork and simplifying complex calculations in high-stress situations, OneDose facilitates rapid decision-making with confidence and accuracy.”Streamlining Emergency Response with a Smarter Protocol SystemUH is required to provide protocol access to agencies under its direction. OneDose streamlines this process by offering a digital solution that is easily updated, ensuring that EMS providers always have the most current protocols at their fingertips. Compared with previous tools and apps, OneDose greatly reduces the risk of outdated protocols being inadvertently used in critical situations.Beyond Medications: Comprehensive Clinical SupportOneDose can seamlessly determine the appropriate dosage and the exact volume of medication required for administration, eliminating guesswork and providing peace of mind for healthcare professionals. It includes age-appropriate vital signs as a quick reference and recommends the correct sizes for intravenous (IV) catheters, endotracheal tubes, iGel airway devices, intraosseous (IO) needles, and other equipment. Additionally, the app calculates the precise electrical energy needed for situations requiring defibrillation, cardioversion, or pacing. This ensures effective and safe delivery of electrical therapies during emergencies.“OneDose replaces outdated paper protocol books and static PDFs with an interactive, real-time tool that offers faster access to critical information,” Dr. Hill added. “The app allows us to efficiently notify and distribute protocol changes to our medical control agencies — ensuring that updates are instantaneous and reach every squad without delay.” (More of Dr. Hill’s messages can be accessed at www.prehospitalparadigm.com/med-directors/january-2025 .)Stress-Relieving Tools for Life-Saving DecisionsHinckley Medical developed OneDose to enhance patient safety and guide treatment decisions of healthcare professionals in demanding environments — where cognitive-error liabilities have become more prevalent. “We are honored to work with University Hospitals, an organization deeply committed to innovation and excellence in prehospital care,” said Tristen Hazlett, Founder & CEO of Hinckley Medical. “Our OneDose collaboration demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to EMS support, and we are thrilled to contribute to the UH mission of improving emergency care.”Feedback from EMS providers has been overwhelmingly positive. UH medics who have used other EMS protocol and dosing apps remark that the OneDose advancement is much more interactive, offers greater functionality, and is a game changer in the field.About University Hospitals EMS Training & Disaster Preparedness InstituteThe University Hospitals EMS Training & Disaster Preparedness Institute is dedicated to all facets of emergency services. The institute provides unparalleled emergency care throughout area community hospitals. It also supports fire departments, special rescue teams, and EMS agencies across northern Ohio by providing initial and continuing education in all disciplines. www.uhems.org About Hinckley MedicalHinckley Medical minimizes prehospital medical errors with two innovative solutions: OneDose, an interactive protocol-workflow app, and OneWeight, the first patient scale for ambulance gurneys. Designed for seamless integration or standalone use, both enhance patient care by ensuring accurate weight-based dosing and streamlined protocol adherence. www.hinckleymed.com

