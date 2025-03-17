Bend Anesthesiology Group named to Oregon Business’ 2025 100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon list.

Group has been Central Oregon’s premier anesthesia provider for more than 30 years

We look out for each other and make health care safer.” — Bend Anesthesiology Group anesthesiologist

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bend Anesthesiology Group is honored to announce its inclusion on Oregon Business’ 2025 100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon list. The prestigious honor is based entirely on employee feedback about the company’s working environment, benefits package, team camaraderie and overall experience.Bend Anesthesiology Group (BAG) has been Central Oregon’s premier anesthesia provider for more than 30 years, delivering complete, patient-centered care at each of its partner hospitals, surgery centers and care facilities. A staunchly independent practice, meaning the group is owned and managed by the physicians that make it up, the group prioritized improving patient experiences and empowering its team, ensuring both exceptional outcomes and professional fulfillment.“We’re incredibly proud to be publicly acknowledged as one of the best companies to work for in Oregon, as each anesthesiologist and CRNA that makes up our practice knows how special working at Bend Anesthesiology Group really is,” said Seth Palesch, member of the BAG Board of Directors. “We work with the best in the business – from our talented and dedicated doctors and nurses to our fantastic facility partners that we’ve created trusted relationships with - allowing us to connect with our patients and care for them the best way possible.”BAG was established in 1991 and has steadily grown in both size and scope since then. Now made up of more than 50 board-certified anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists, the team works with the St. Charles Medical Centers in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, along with the St. Charles Bend Family Birthing Center, the Cascade Surgicenter, Bend Surgery Center, Central Oregon Surgical Institute, Central Oregon Surgery Center and Doctor’s Park Surgery Center.“Our utmost concern is always our patients’ well-being, which stems from having happy, balanced physicians and nurses taking care of them,” said Dr. Palesch. “We really work to ensure team members have ample time off work to spend with their family and exploring all that Bend has to offer, pursue professional development opportunities or engaged in additional activities that will benefit their well-being.”As one team member summed up perfectly within their survey response, “We look out for each other and make health care safer.”BAG is open to hiring additional anesthesiologists and CRNAs looking for a true work-life balance employment opportunity that focuses on team camaraderie and personal fulfillment. More information about the group is shared on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn and can also be found at https://www.bendanesthesia.com/careers About Bend Anesthesiology Group: Founded in 1991, BAG is committed to providing the highest quality anesthesia care throughout the surgery process to ensure patients feel supported and comfortable. It is 100% physician-owned and managed, with no outside financial ownership or involvement. With more than 50 anesthesiologists and CRNAs, the team provides quality care to some of Oregon’s largest health centers and facilities. More information about BAG can be found at https://www.bendanesthesia.com/ and follow the group on Facebook and Instagram @BendAnesthesiaGroup, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/bend-anesthesiology-group/

