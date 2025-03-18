Hidden WWII Love Letters Inspired Tori Martin’s New Music Video, ‘Abilene’

Tori Martin Credit: Joe Leaphart Tori Martin's "Abilene"

Unique ‘Short Film’ Highlights The Creativity Of This Rising Country Star Who Will Perform At TRRR Music Awards March 24 In Arlington, Texas

Their story really stuck with me. The sweetness of their love, the heartbreak of war, the gravity of loss and the sense of ‘belonging’ that you feel in a place.” — Tori Martin

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Abilene ” is Tori Martin’s fast-rising and current #6 Texas Regional Radio Report single, and she is thrilled to have a ‘short film’ companion music video available now for her fans on her YouTube channel. The clip was co-directed by Jason Engelman and Director of Photography Justin Frech for LuckySky Music.The video was filmed entirely in Abilene, Texas (the storybook capital of America) during a surprise February cold snap. Costumes are a key part of the visuals, as are the locations. Sites range from the charming Cedar Crest Cottage, inhabited by actors portraying both the 21st century characters (Theresa Rowley, Ricco Fajardo) and the 1940s couple (Cheyenne Haynes, Blake Blair), to the iconic Larry’s Better Burger Drive In. The settings are authentic and aid in the timeline transitions. Also featured are the historic Paramount Theatre and Texas & Pacific Railroad Depot, both scenes of enormous emotional impact for the protagonists. Throughout is powerful performance footage of Martin, alone in a high wind on a deserted section of highway.The story behind the video reads like a fairy tale. It all began when Tori (in real life) discovered love letters long hidden in a rental house. After reading them, Martin was inspired to tell their story. “It really stuck with me. The sweetness of their love, the heartbreak of war, the gravity of loss and the sense of ‘belonging’ that you feel in a place.”In 2022, Martin wrote the song with hitmakers Bill DiLuigi, Kirsti Manna and the song’s producer Bill Warner. “I was on a radio tour, and I remember saying to them, ‘I can’t stay in Abilene because the wind makes me crazy,’ and from there the ideas started flowing.” It’s an idea that has propelled the “Abilene” single on a trajectory that surpasses the singer’s first TRRR #1 from 2024, " Lost In The Country ."“Texas radio in particular has been really good to me,” says Tori. She is nominated in the TRRR Awards “New Female Vocalist of the Year” category and will perform on the Awards show on March 24 in Arlington, TX.Martin made the most of various press and TV opportunities during February’s Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. Recent media hits include The Pulse of Entertainment, Prime Time Podcast, Breakin' Indies Country Countdown on Kickin' Kountry 101, Terry Hudson's rBeatz Radio, Nashville Insider, Dance Time in Texas, Coda Country, Country Evolution, and Nikki In Nashville. Tori is currently writing songs and recording for her next album.For the latest news go to her official website or find her on socials-- Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter) and YouTube.ABOUT TORI MARTINBorn in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida this military brat lived in several states before landing in Azle, Texas at the age of seven. She spent most of her life just outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth area where she began singing in the local church choir. She cut her teeth on classics from Johnny Cash and Tammy Wynette, courtesy of her grandfather “Paw-Paw,” and by the age of 14 she was performing at Opry houses all over Texas. In 2014, Renegade Radio Nashville named her one of the “New Faces of Country.” Martin competed on Season 14 of ABC TV’s American Idol but departed the show in the Hollywood round. Taking all her experiences and a big dose of courage, Tori moved to Nashville in 2017. It didn’t take long before the talented singer/songwriter found herself co-writing with some of the city’s most famous tunesmiths, and it’s a path that has felt blessed from the start. A chance meeting at a mixer led to her working with producer Bill Warner and she signed to Nashville’s indie label, LuckySky Music, shortly thereafter. Now the two creatives are carving a path that is uniquely her own. With single releases like “What Would Dolly Do,” “Steppin’ In It” and “Lucky,” which reached #42 on the Billboard Indicator chart, Tori’s modern traditional Country sound is steeped in her roots as a true-blue Texas singer. Her previous single, “Lost In The Country,” reached #1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report, Top 25 on the CDX TRACtion Texas Chart and Top 15 on their True Indie Chart. She released the seasonal, “Warm For December” in November. Tori was named one of the “Future Faces” of 2024 at the TRRR Music Awards, and she opened for Drew Baldridge on select dates of his Fall 2024 tour. When she is not on the road, Tori enjoys antiquing, decorating and spending time with her husband and their two golden retrievers, Duke and Daisy, and French bulldog, Lucky. Her current hit single is the groove-oriented heartbreaker “Abilene.”

Tori Martin's Abilene

