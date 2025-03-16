Bringing virtual war memorials to Veterans

In November 2024, VISN 16 proudly introduced the Honor Everywhere Virtual Reality Program, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at bringing the nation’s war memorials to Veterans who may be unable to travel.

This innovative program was made possible through the collaborative efforts of participants in the VISN 16 Leadership Development Institute and VISN 16 innovation specialists. With the support of the Leading Innovation Subcommittee’s Innovation Investment, each facility within VISN 16 was able to acquire four virtual reality headsets specifically for this program.

Using virtual reality in this way aligns with VA’s strategic initiative for fiscal year 2025 to support Veterans’ whole health.

The headsets come preloaded with the Honor Everywhere program, allowing users to virtually immerse themselves in several iconic war memorials located in Washington, D.C.

This initiative is particularly significant as we are currently losing our nation’s WWII Veterans at a rate of over 200 per day, many of whom may never have the opportunity to visit their memorials in person.

Since 2015, the Honor Everywhere program has provided free virtual tours of these memorials, including the World War II Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, U.S. Air Force Memorial and the Korean War Memorial.

Through the use of these virtual reality headsets, Veterans can experience these memorials in immersive 3D, offering a lifelike and interactive experience.

“We had a Vietnam Veteran who has not been able to travel due to their condition view the Vietnam War Memorial using the Honor Everywhere program and they were blown away,” said Andrew C. Harris III, Virtual Care Technology manager. “Hearing the music, seeing the grounds and listening to the guide was an amazing experience. It made me feel seen as a Vietnam Veteran. Having this program available for our Veterans not only demonstrates our commitment to meeting Veterans where they are, but also provides person-centered care.”

While the Honor Everywhere virtual reality app is available for free download on Apple and Google app stores, VISN 16 successfully brought the program directly to the Veterans. Each facility was able to tailor the program to meet its specific needs, ensuring every Veteran could partake in this profound experience.

The program was launched during the week of Veterans Day, providing a timely and meaningful way for Veterans to connect with their history and honor their service.

Get more information about the Honor Everywhere program or free downloads.