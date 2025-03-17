IADA Names Sean McGeough Chair of Foundation Board
Sean McGeough, Chair the IADA Foundation and JSSI Executive Vice President, Business Development, North America
The association is very much looking forward to Sean McGeough’s future contributions to the IADA Foundation with his outstanding background in both the business aviation industry and education.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) Board of Directors has selected Sean McGeough as Chair of the IADA Foundation Board. McGeough, who is Executive Vice President, Business Development, North America of Jet Support Services Inc. (JSSI), an IADA Products and Services Member, replaces former IADA Foundation Chair Johnny Foster, President and CEO of IADA Dealer Member OGARAJETS.
— IADA Chair Phil Winters
“The entire IADA Board thanks and congratulates Johnny Foster on his excellent leadership and the solid growth of the IADA Foundation for the past three years,” said IADA Chair Phil Winters, Vice President Aircraft Sales & Charter Management for Greenwich AeroGroup and Western Aircraft. “And the association is very much looking forward to Sean McGeough’s future contributions to the IADA Foundation with his outstanding background in both the business aviation industry and education,” Winters added.
The IADA Foundation inspires the next generation of business aviation professionals through scholarships and education, creating pathways for young people to flourish within the industry. The foundation also provides philanthropic support to aviation related charitable organizations.
“I am honored to be involved in the mission of the IADA Foundation, dedicated to engaging young learners and professionals in the excitement of a career in business aviation,” said McGeough, who is also an Adjunct Professor and sits on the Florida Institute of Technology Board of the College of Aeronautics. “I am excited to expand the reach of the IADA Foundation to more young people so my new role at the foundation is a natural fit,” he added.
McGeough joins other IADA member executives on the foundation board, including:
Vice-Chair Suzanne Meiners-Levy, Shareholder, Advocate Consulting Legal Group PLLC
Secretary Jay Gantt, President, Gantt Aviation Inc.
Treasurer Heather Wolff-Griffin, COO & General Counsel, Jet Sense Aviation LLC
Member-at-Large Mary Comazzi, Partner, Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Member-at-Large David Deitch, Vice President Sales, Jet Aviation
Member-at-Large Kathy Oberbroeckling, Chief Financial Officer, jetAVIVA
Known for building trusted relationships with tier-one customers, industry leadership and internal teams, McGeough has held senior sales and general management positions with industry leaders. These executive positions include Airbus Corporate Jets, Vice President of Commercial, North America; Wheels Up, Executive Vice President of Corporate Sales; Aerion Supersonic, Vice President of Sales, North America; Nextant Aerospace, President & CEO; Hawker Beechcraft, President, EMEA & APAC.
McGeough is a dual citizen of the U.S. and European Union. He is an airline transport pilot (ATP) with over 6,000 hours and is type rated on the entire Beechcraft/King Air family. He has lived and flown on three continents.
He serves on the Electric Propulsion and Innovation Committee of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) and is an active member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO). McGeough holds an MBA from the Florida Institute of Technology, where he sits on its College of Aeronautics Board and is an Adjunct Professor, teaching 200 future aviation leaders about careers in aviation and sustainability. The McGeough family regularly gives to the Corporate Angels Network, Flying Doctors and UNHCR.
About IADA Foundation
The IADA Foundation inspires the next generation of business aviation professionals through scholarships and education, creating gateways for young people to flourish in the industry. It also provides philanthropic support to aviation related charitable organizations. IADA members are passionate and committed to ensuring the future of our business and to serve people in times of need. The IADA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity, funded by the contributions of IADA Members. The mission of the IADA Foundation is supported by three pillars: Scholarship, Education, and Philanthropy.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Product & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.
