Feroot Launches PaymentGuard AI: Automated PCI DSS 4 Compliance for Websites with E-commerce Payment Webpages.

PaymentGuard AI by Feroot Security: Automating PCI DSS 4 Compliance with Requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 for SAQ D and SAQ A-EP E-Commerce Merchants.

Feroot has been instrumental in helping us achieve our PCI 4.0.1 critical milestones and application security requirements throughout the entire process! Glad to have Feroot as partners!” — Director of Application Security / Leading Payment Processor

TORONTO, CANADA, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feroot Security, a leader in cybersecurity compliance solutions for e-commerce websites, today announced the launch of PaymentGuard AI. This platform is designed to ensure PCI DSS 4 compliance for organizations classified as merchants SAQ D and SAQ A-EP. Powered by Feroot’s GRC AI engine, PaymentGuard AI automates script monitoring, management, and security on payment pages, simplifying adherence to PCI DSS requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1. It offers efficiency and scalability, supporting organizations ranging from those with a single payment page to enterprises with thousands of e-commerce payment web pages.

PaymentGuard AI leverages AI-driven analysis and automation to discover, monitor, and control scripts on payment pages, ensuring e-commerce platforms maintain compliance while safeguarding customer data. As cyber threats continue to target online payment portals and webpages, PaymentGuard AI provides a proactive, AI-powered solution that simplifies compliance and enhances security with minimal effort.

“E-commerce businesses face mounting challenges in securing payment data and meeting PCI DSS standards,” said Ivan Tsarynny, CEO of Feroot Security. “PaymentGuard AI transforms this burden into an automated, seamless process with AI agents that handle script monitoring, threat detection, and compliance reporting—allowing businesses to prioritize growth and customer trust while reducing engineers’ time.”

Key Capabilities of PaymentGuard AI:

-- AI-Powered Script Monitoring and Authorization: Automatically identifies and verifies all scripts on payment pages, ensuring only authorized code executes.

-- Automated Compliance Reporting: Generates audit-ready reports tailored to PCI DSS requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1, streamlining validation processes.

-- Simplicity and Easy Deployment: Features a user-friendly interface and seamless integration, enabling deployment in minutes without operational disruption.

-- Real-Time Threat Detection and Prevention: Continuously monitors for unauthorized changes or malicious activities, blocking threats instantly.

-- Multi-Domain Management: Offers a centralized dashboard to oversee compliance and security across multiple websites, portals, domains and payment webpages.

PaymentGuard AI is already trusted by a wide range of organizations, from Fortune 500 companies to popular SaaS platforms serving up hundreds of millions of monthly customers, as well as private companies, healthcare providers and public sector organizations. Its scalability and ease of use make it an ideal solution for any business seeking to secure payment pages and achieve PCI DSS compliance effortlessly.

Feroot’s AI technology has a proven track record of excellence, recently uncovering hidden threats in websites and web apps designed to transmit user data to servers belonging to malicious actors and/or sanctioned organizations. This same advanced threat detection powers PaymentGuard AI, ensuring e-commerce businesses stay ahead of risks and maintain continuous compliance.

A Chief Information Security Officer from a leading e-commerce platform shared, “PaymentGuard AI has revolutionized our PCI DSS compliance efforts. The automation and real-time insights have saved us significant time and resources, giving us peace of mind about our payment security.”

PaymentGuard AI Delivers:

-- Automated continuous compliance reporting for PCI DSS audits.

-- Simplified management of multiple domains from a single dashboard.

-- Continuous protection, real-time alerts and blocking of unauthorized script activities.

-- Rapid, hassle-free deployment that integrates seamlessly.

Ready to automate your PCI DSS 4 compliance? Get a pricing quote or schedule your personalized walkthrough demonstration of PaymentGuard AI today and see how you can save 100+ hours of your team's time

##About Feroot Security

Feroot Security is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company dedicated to protecting sensitive data and ensuring regulatory adherence for business websites and online portals. Trusted by many Fortune 500 organizations, SaaS providers, and private companies, healthcare providers and public sector organizations worldwide, Feroot AI platform solutions detect and eliminate critical risks in web environments, supporting compliance with standards like PCI DSS 4, HIPAA, GDPR, and many more.

