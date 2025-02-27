Feroot Security Launches HealthData Shield AI to Protect ePHI on Healthcare Websites and Ensure HIPAA Compliance

HealthData Shield AI automates HIPAA compliance and protects sensitive patient data from unauthorized tracking, backed by Feroot's proven threat detection AI.

HealthData Shield AI transforms the challenge of protecting patient data into a streamlined, automated process. Allowing healthcare providers to focus on what matters most – patient care.” — Vitaliy Lim, CTO of Feroot Security

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feroot Security, a leader in compliance cybersecurity solutions for business websites, today announced the launch of HealthData Shield AI, a platform designed to protect healthcare organizations' websites that handle sensitive patient data and ensure HIPAA compliance through advanced AI detection, analysis and policy enforcement.

HealthData Shield AI automatically discovers and controls tracking technologies that could potentially access Protected Health Information (PHI), providing healthcare organizations with comprehensive visibility and protection across their digital infrastructure. The platform's launch comes at a crucial time as healthcare providers face increasing challenges in protecting patient data while maintaining regulatory compliance.

"Healthcare organizations are under immense pressure to protect patient data while managing complex compliance requirements," said Ivan Tsarynny, CEO of Feroot Security. "HealthData Shield AI transforms this challenge into a streamlined, automated process, allowing healthcare providers to focus on what matters most – patient care."

The platform's advanced capabilities include:

● AI-powered automatic discovery and protection of PHI across websites and patient portals.

● Real-time monitoring and blocking of unauthorized data access including search queries.

● Automated Business Associate Agreement (BAA) management.

● Comprehensive compliance support for over 30 regulations and standards including HIPAA, CCPA, CIPA, GDPR and PCI DSS 4.

● Seamless integration with existing security infrastructure.

Feroot Security's expertise in detecting hidden threats was recently highlighted when its technology uncovered concealed code in DeepSeek's AI app that is designed to transmit user data to China Mobile's servers. Feroot AI’s threat detection capabilities are powering HealthData Shield AI.

A Privacy Director from a leading healthcare network reported, "Automating our HIPAA compliance saved our privacy team countless weeks of work. Now we have complete visibility and control over PHI access."

HealthData Shield AI provides healthcare organizations with:

● Automated compliance reporting for audits.

● Multi-domain monitoring from a single dashboard.

● Easy implementation without disrupting existing operations.

● Continuous protection against persistent and emerging threats.

● Real-time alerts and blocking of unauthorized access attempts.

Healthcare organizations interested in strengthening their data protection and streamlining HIPAA compliance can learn more about HealthData Shield AI at https://www.feroot.com/hipaa-healthdata-shield/.

Visit Feroot at HIMSS 2025:

HIMSS 2025 attendees are invited to visit Feroot at booth #965 to learn how Feroot's solutions can support your organization in achieving a secure and compliant service for your patients and customers on the web.

About Feroot Security:

Feroot secures business websites and online portals, ensuring they remain compliant and protected. Feroot enables customers worldwide, including Fortune 500 organizations, to detect and eliminate critical risks in their web environments, ensuring compliance with regulations and standards.

Feroot Security is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company specializing in protecting sensitive data and ensuring regulatory compliance. The company's innovative solutions help organizations safeguard their digital assets while maintaining operational efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.