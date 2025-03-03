Feroot Security Debuts HealthData Shield AI at HIMSS 2025: Automating HIPAA Compliance of Websites with 95% Cost Savings

Feroot's HealthData Shield AI automates HIPAA compliance, cuts costs 95%, and protects healthcare websites—live demo at HIMSS 2025.

Feroot HealthData Shield AI transforms the challenge of protecting patient data into a streamlined, automated process.” — Privacy Director, Leading Healthcare Network

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feroot Security, a leader in compliance and security of websites and web portals, will demonstrate its newly launched HealthData Shield AI platform at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition 2025, taking place March 3-6 at The Venetian Convention & Expo Center, Caesars Forum, and Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Feroot will debut its game-changing solution, leveraging the same powerful AI engine that exposed China Mobile code in DeepSeek's app, now powering protection of healthcare websites with effortless HIPAA compliance and up to 95% cost reduction.

Healthcare organizations face increasing challenges in protecting Protected Health Information (PHI) on their websites while maintaining compliance with HIPAA and an expanding mosaic of state privacy laws. Websites handling PHI—like medical records, billing details, and personal identifiers—are leading causes of privacy breaches via online tracking technologies. Non-compliance carries severe consequences, including hefty penalties, costly lawsuits, time-consuming investigations, and reputational damage. Feroot Security's HealthData Shield AI transforms this challenge by automating compliance processes, reducing related costs by up to 95% while offering comprehensive protection against client-side risks, unauthorized data access, and compliance violations.



JOIN US FOR A LIVE DEMO AT HIMSS 2025

Feroot invites HIMSS 2025 attendees to experience a live demonstration of HealthData Shield AI on March 4, 2025, from 11:15 AM to 11:35 AM at the CAESARS FORUM, Market Debut Theater. The demo will reveal how this proven AI simplifies compliance for websites subject to HIPAA, Washington’s My Health My Data Act, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA), GDPR, and other laws governing health and consumer data.

You will see a live demonstration of Feroot HealthData Shield AI - Automating HIPAA Compliance for Healthcare Websites. The demonstration will showcase how HealthData Shield AI transforms website compliance from a cost center to a streamlined, automated process.

Attendees will witness how the platform:

- Detects and prevents e-skimming and PHI exfiltration in real-time.

- Provides continuous HIPAA compliance attestation.

- Maps and classifies sensitive data assets across healthcare websites.

- Manages tracking technologies, vendors, and Business Associate Agreements (BAAs).

- Uses advanced AI to analyze scripts, network traffic, and potential vulnerabilities.

"Healthcare websites have become a primary target for data theft, with tracking technologies posing significant risks to patient privacy and regulatory compliance," said Ivan Tsarynny, CEO of Feroot Security. "Our HealthData Shield AI platform specifically addresses these challenges, giving healthcare providers the tools to protect PHI and maintain compliance with HIPAA, Washington’s My Health My Data Act, CCPA, VCDPA, GDPR, and other state laws across their digital footprint. By automating what was previously a manual, resource-intensive process, we're helping organizations reduce compliance costs by up to 95% while minimizing their risk exposure to penalties, lawsuits, and regulatory investigations."



KEY FEATURES OF HEALTHDATA SHIELD AI:

Powered by the same advanced AI engine that recently made headlines for identifying China Mobile code in DeepSeek's application, Feroot's platform stands out with capabilities designed specifically for healthcare:

- Multi-Regulatory Compliance: Advanced AI analysis with continuous compliance attestation for HIPAA, Washington’s My Health My Data Act, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA), GDPR, and other privacy laws.

- Data Asset Protection: Automatic detection and prevention of PHI/PII exfiltration.

- Advanced AI Automation: Discovers and analyzes PHI assets in form fields and on-page text, delivering real-time insights and compliance reports that are easy for humans to read and use.

- Vendor and Business Associate Management: Complete tracking of third-party technologies with BAA management

- Threat Prevention: Detection of e-skimming, Magecart attacks, and other intrusions.

- Real-time Monitoring and Protection: Outside-in monitoring by AI synthetic users without any installation requirements, and complemented by inside-out runtime monitoring with one-click deployment for enhanced visibility and protection.

Healthcare organizations using Feroot's solutions benefit from unlimited monitoring of websites subject to HIPAA, Washington’s My Health My Data Act, CCPA, VCDPA, GDPR, and other privacy regulations, comprehensive data asset mapping, and AI-powered code-level analysis that makes complex security issues easy to understand. By automating compliance processes, organizations can redirect IT and security resources to higher-value initiatives while significantly reducing the risk of penalties, lawsuits, and regulatory investigations that often follow compliance failures.



VISIT FEROOT AT HIMSS 2025

In addition to attending the live demo, HIMSS attendees are invited to visit Feroot's booth #965 for one-on-one consultations with security experts. Demonstrations will showcase how healthcare organizations can secure their websites against emerging threats while maintaining regulatory compliance.



ABOUT FEROOT SECURITY

Feroot Security specializes in web application security and privacy compliance, focusing on protecting digital assets—including ePHI, PII, NPI, and user session data—from client-side risks. Trusted by leading organizations in healthcare, finance, and e-commerce, Feroot is dedicated to advancing digital user security.

