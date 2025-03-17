Oktopost Adds Microsoft Power BI Integration, Letting B2B Organizations Visualize and Analyze Social Media Performance

The integration gives B2B marketers insights and dashboards, helping them link social performance to business metrics, make data decisions, and share impact

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oktopost , a leading B2B social media management, employee advocacy, and social listening platform, announced today its latest integration with Microsoft Power BI , a powerful business intelligence and data visualization tool. This integration enables B2B marketers to seamlessly incorporate social media data into their broader analytics ecosystem, removing data silos to ensure that social efforts are strategically linked to business outcomes. Ninety-three percent of CMOs say that positioning marketing as a ‘growth driver’ at their company is challenging, as many B2B marketers struggle to connect their social media efforts to broader business outcomes. Most tools aren’t purpose-built for B2B—instead, they’re often designed with consumer brands in mind. These marketers require specialized solutions to keep up with the evolution of marketing analytics. Yet, many rely on tools that result in siloed pipeline metrics, making it difficult to assess, visualize, and link the impact of engagement initiatives with broader organizational goals.Instead of manually piecing together siloed data, with Oktopost’s Power BI integration, marketers can create automated, comprehensive reports that illustrate the direct impact of social media on revenue, lead generation, and customer engagement. Users can consolidate social media performance data with other key business metrics, such as website analytics, CRM insights, and sales data, within a customizable dashboard. By simplifying complex reporting processes, marketing teams can present clear, data-driven insights to stakeholders, optimize social strategies, and demonstrate ROI more accurately. This also enables business leaders to make more informed decisions based on a holistic understanding of their data, ensuring their social media strategy is aligned with broader organizational goals.“Social media plays a critical role in driving pipeline revenue, yet marketers often struggle to communicate its value to leadership,” said Liad Guez, VP Product at Oktopost. “B2B marketers frequently lack the time and tools to efficiently navigate siloed data and demonstrate social KPIs when it matters. By integrating with Power BI, we’re excited to equip marketers with the resources they need to take control of their social data, easily visualize its impact, and communicate its value to company decision-makers—enabling data-driven decisions at every level, from individual posts to company-wide strategy.”This integration reflects a broader shift in how B2B marketers approach social media analytics, reinforcing its role as a strategic and measurable component of marketing strategy. As organizations increasingly rely on data to drive business decisions, integrating social insights with enterprise analytics has become increasingly important. Combining Oktopost’s rich social data with Power BI’s analytics capabilities, marketers can correlate social engagement with lead generation, pipeline velocity, and customer retention, ensuring that social media efforts contribute meaningfully to overall business growth.The Power BI integration builds on Oktopost’s ongoing momentum, following recent innovations such as its AI-powered social tools and Advocacy Gamification Engine, and additional insight dashboard integrations like with Looker Studio, further empowering B2B organizations with purpose-built solutions that seamlessly connect social media efforts to measurable business outcomes.For more information on Oktopost’s Power BI integration, visit [oktopost.com]About OktopostOktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals in some of the world's leading B2B technology and professional services companies, Oktopost provides a powerful suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com.Oktopost Media Contact:Mushkie Meyerpr@oktopost.comUS:+1 914 336 4035UK:+44 203 769 4034

