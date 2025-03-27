Celebrate Earth Day with 'Liam the Smart Rabbit': An Eco-Friendly Adventure Book for Kids

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle with Liam, the Smart Rabbit Book. Simple plastic waste reduction steps.

Celebrate Earth Day 2025 with Liam the Smart Rabbit and Teach the Next Generation How to Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle!

Earth Day is a reminder that every small action counts when it comes to saving the planet” — Azaliya Schulz

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Earth Day 2025 approaches, it’s time to hop into action for the planet! Liam the Smart Rabbit, a captivating new children’s book, is here to inspire kids to make sustainable choices with fun-filled adventures that teach the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling.Single-use plastic straws are among the top 10 contributors to plastic marine debris across the globe. Scientists estimate, there are nearly 7.5 million straws lying around America’s shorelines based on the trash collected on U.S. coastlines during cleanups over five years. This means 437 million to 8.3 billion plastic straws are littering the entire world’s coastlines.Austin based author, Azaliya Schulz, tackled this almost exhausted topic but yet extremely relevant, in her book Reduce, Reuse, Recycle with Liam, the Smart Rabbit. This book is an eye-opening story of an inquisitive rabbit who finds a rainbow of plastic wrappers in his garden. Through engaging storytelling and vibrant illustrations, Schulz cleverly educates young readers on the importance of environmental responsibility. The book uses Liam's adventures to introduce practical recycling tips and sustainable habits in a fun and relatable way. By following Liam's journey, children learn how small actions can make a big difference in protecting our planet.“Earth Day is a reminder that every small action counts when it comes to saving the planet,” said Azaliya Schulz, “Liam the Smart Rabbit is designed to empower kids to make positive changes that will last a lifetime. I hope it sparks a love for the environment and a passion for sustainability in the hearts of future generations.”Join the Movement:This Earth Day, join the #LiamTheSmartRabbitChallenge and show how you and your family are living sustainably! Share your Earth Day activities and eco-friendly tips on social media using the hashtag, and you could win a signed copy of the book and other exclusive prizes!Liam the Smart Rabbit is available on Amazon ( https://www.amazon.com/Reduce-Reuse-Recycle-Smart-Rabbit/dp/1737872773 ) and other book stores. For more information, visit https://azaliyaschulz.com

