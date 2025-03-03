'The Pink Sun': A Groundbreaking Book Offering Healing and Hope for Children of Parents Diagnosed with Cancer

The Pink Sun. A Story for Children Whose Parents Has Cancer.

"The Pink Sun" is a compassionate resource developed with medical expertise to help children cope with the emotional toll of a parent's cancer diagnosis.

The Pink Sun is about love, hope, and the strength that families find in each other during uncertain times” — Readers' Favorite.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pink Sun, a new book by award-winning author Azaliya Schulz, provides a heartfelt and compassionate resource for children whose parents are facing a cancer diagnosis. Developed with invaluable input from leading oncologists, child psychologists and parents, this one-of-a-kind resource offers children comfort, understanding, and guidance during one of the most difficult times of their lives.With an estimated 500,000 children in the U.S. alone affected by a parent’s cancer diagnosis each year, there is an urgent need for resources that can help children make sense of their feelings. A cancer diagnosis not only impacts the patient but shakes the foundations of the entire family, especially young children who may feel scared, confused, or even isolated. This book provides an emotionally intelligent tool to help children cope with these difficult emotions. Combining heartfelt storytelling with expert-backed guidance, the book offers reassurance and support to children facing the uncertainty of a parent’s illness.“When a parent is diagnosed with cancer, children often don’t know how to express their fears, or they may feel overlooked in the midst of emotional and medical turmoil,” said Azaliya Schulz. Collaboration with medical professionals ensures that the book speaks to children’s emotional needs while also providing accurate, accessible information. “The Pink Sun is about love, hope, and the strength that families find in each other during uncertain times” - Readers' Favorite.The book’s universal themes of resilience, hope, and unconditional love make it a must-have resource for families, support groups, and healthcare professionals. It opens the door to meaningful conversations that help children process and understand the changes they are experiencing.The Pink Sun is now available for purchase in bookstores nationwide and online on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Sun-Children-Parent-Cancer/dp/B0DPFT6L4W

