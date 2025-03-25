Azaliya Schulz Unveils Children’s Book “Where is Daddy? Who is Daddy?” – An Exploration of Family, Love, and Belonging

Where is Daddy? Who is Daddy? Book

“Where is Daddy? Who is Daddy?” tells the story of a young child searching for answers about the role of their father.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where children face complex emotions and relationships, Azaliya Schulz’s new children’s book, “Where is Daddy? Who is Daddy?”, offers an insightful and compassionate narrative that addresses the questions many children have about their fathers. The book is poised to make an emotional impact on readers and spark a larger conversation about the diverse dynamics of family life.Written with a blend of tenderness and simplicity, “Where is Daddy? Who is Daddy?” tells the story of a young child searching for answers about the role of their father. With evocative illustrations and an easy-to-understand narrative, Schulz guides children through feelings of confusion, longing, and love while reassuring them that family can look different but still be full of warmth and support.“What inspired me to write this book is seeing the way children, regardless of their backgrounds, try to understand their place in the world and the importance of the people who love them,” says Azaliya Schulz, the author. “Fathers, whether present in their children’s lives or not, leave an impression, and it’s important that kids know that their questions about who they are, where they are, and what their role is, are valid and deserving of answers.”The emotional depth of “Where is Daddy? Who is Daddy?” comes from its authenticity in dealing with the various realities children face. With families being increasingly diverse, from single-parent households to non-traditional family structures, the book offers both children and their caregivers an opportunity to discuss family roles in an open, non-judgmental way. Schulz’s writing speaks to the importance of communication, compassion, and unconditional love in the formative years of a child’s development.Khalifa Araba, the Happy Single MOM podcast states ‘Our children ask the most innocent questions and we need to have an emotional awareness and safe space to be able to answer the question with grace, understanding and protect their feelings. Azaliya was raised by a single mother and wanted to have a book as an emotional outlet to ask the questions she had in her heart as a child with an absent father . This is an amazing, thought-provoking book and something that we need as parents’.“Where is Daddy? Who is Daddy?” is available now on major online platforms, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble ( https://www.amazon.com/Where-Daddy-Who-Azaliya-Schulz/dp/1737872706 ), and is expected to be featured in bookstores nationwide. Readers and families alike can take part in a broader movement of emotional exploration and healing, bringing greater understanding to the ever-changing concepts of family and love.

