American Management University to Host Grand Graduation Ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City

AMU graduates pose for a group shot at their graduation in Bangkok Aug 2024 American Management University Logo

MONTCLAIR, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Management University (AMU) is proud to announce its upcoming graduation ceremony on March 22, 2025, at the prestigious Adora Dynasty in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This milestone event will celebrate the achievements of over 20 graduates and honorary degree recipients as they walk the stage to receive their diplomas.The ceremony, set in a luxurious 5-star venue, will mark AMU’s largest graduating class yet, featuring students from Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Cambodia, the UK, and the USA. This diverse representation underscores AMU’s commitment to providing world-class education to students across the globe.Following the formal proceedings, all attendees will be treated to an exquisite seven-course meal, reflecting the university’s dedication to making the event a truly memorable occasion. Additionally, each guest will receive a special AMU gift set as a token of appreciation for their support and participation.“This graduation ceremony is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students,” said Roy Virgen, Founder of American Management University. “We are honored to celebrate their achievements in such a grand setting, reinforcing our commitment to excellence in higher education.”This event marks the first of several ceremonies planned for 2025. Additional ceremonies are currently being scheduled, with the next planned for May in Southern California. Preliminary dates are also set for early August and December, with venues and locations to be announced soon. AMU remains dedicated to recognizing the accomplishments of its graduates worldwide through multiple celebratory events.As AMU continues to expand its global footprint, this ceremony serves as a significant moment in its mission to provide accessible, high-quality education to students worldwide.For more information about American Management University and its programs, please visit www.amu.education or contact media@amu.education.Media Contact: Roy Virgen Founder & PresidentAmerican Management UniversityEmail: media@amu.educationWebsite: www.amu.edu.eu

