Vollrath Showcases Versatile Convection Oven Line for Commercial Kitchens

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vollrath Company, a trusted name in foodservice equipment, offers the newly redesigned Vollrath Convection Oven line, a dependable solution for commercial kitchens that are looking for efficiency, consistency and quality in their cooking operations.With precision temperature controls, a high-performance fan system and a compact footprint, the Vollrath Convection Ovens are engineered to enhance productivity in busy foodservice environments like small restaurants, bars and coffee shops. The consistent airflow technology ensures uniform baking, roasting, and reheating, which makes it ideal for a wide range of menu items.All Vollrath convection ovens are rated for ventless operation* and come with a one-year warranty. Designed with a durable stainless-steel exterior, these ovens are easy to clean and built to withstand the demands of a busy kitchen. They feature zero clearance installation, allowing them to be placed flush against walls or other appliances to save space. Their custom fan design ensures consistent airflow and even heating for uniform baking and browning, while an improved door gasket retains heat for enhanced energy efficiency and lower operating costs. The doors also include a robust hinge design that is easy to remove for cleaning.Vollrath’s convection ovens are available in two sizes. The half-size models have two power options: a 120V, 1800W unit with three shelves and a 208-240V unit with up to 2750W and four shelves. These ovens can accommodate half-size pans and include a broiler function for added cooking flexibility. A custom baffle fan and diffuser plate ensure a consistent bake.The full-size model operates at 208-240V and includes four shelves accommodating full-size pans. Unlike the half-size models, the full-size oven does not have a broiler function but is equipped with a steam injection system to create crispier bread crusts. It also features dual, self-reversing fans that provide even heat distribution throughout the cooking chamber.“The right equipment makes all the difference in a commercial kitchen,” said Chef Rich Rupp, Vollrath’s Corporate Executive Chef and Product Training Manager. “Our convection oven lineup gives chefs and operators a range of options to meet their specific needs. It guarantees dependable performance whether they’re baking pastries, roasting meats or reheating prepared dishes.”For more information on the Vollrath Convection Oven models and other Vollrath products, visit www.vollrathfoodservice.com *Based on independent UL testing, this product complies with NFPA96 for ventless operation using the EPA202 test method. Ventless allowance is dependent upon AHJ approval.About The Vollrath CompanyFounded in 1874 and based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, The Vollrath Company is a privately held, family-owned and, today, a six- and seventh-generation woman-owned company. It has nine factories spread across the United States, Europe and China that manufacture products to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service. The company focuses on quality design, engineering and manufacturing across its business divisions for foodservice and custom and specialty products. For more information, visit vollrathcompany.com About Vollrath FoodserviceVollrath Foodservice is a global leader in foodservice equipment and supplies that offers an expansive portfolio of award-winning, premium-quality commercial foodservice equipment including serving systems and components, countertop equipment and smallwares. Primarily produced and assembled in the United States, Vollrath’s products are manufactured to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service and extensive educational resources. For more details, visit vollrathfoodservice.com.

