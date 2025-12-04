SIMS Announces 2026 Home Transformation Trends in the Madison Area

Key trends include rising demand for sustainability, personalization and craftsman-led quality.

STOUGHTON, WI, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIMS Exteriors & Remodeling , the trusted name in home renovation throughout the Greater Madison area and recent recipients of two 2025 NARI Madison RotY Awards, announces the 2026 trend forecast for interior and exterior remodeling. Backed by nearly three decades of experience and a commitment to honest, relationship-driven service, SIMS is redefining how homeowners experience transformation, seamlessly blending innovation, sustainability, and craftsmanship.“Our mission goes beyond construction, we’re building spaces that fit our clients’ lifestyles, last for generations, and truly feel like home,” said JW Sims, owner of SIMS. “Our clients are prioritizing homes that feel inviting and authentic, with materials and layouts tailored specifically to their lifestyles.”What’s FadingTraditional cool-gray palettes and uniform, builder-grade designs are giving way to grounded, warm neutrals. Think creamy whites, taupes, soft browns, and visible natural woods like hickory, walnut, and white oak. Homeowners are also moving away from golden oak finishes, opting instead for stains and textures that bring depth and authenticity to interiors.What’s Rising2026 design is all about blending function and beauty. Highlights include:- Integrated kitchen lighting and multifunctional “workstation” sinks with drying racks, colanders, and prep trays are quickly gaining popularity.- Interior finishes are embracing warmer palettes of beige, cream, clay, and earth tones that foster a calm, grounded atmosphere.- Homeowners request thoughtful customization with features like beverage centers, drawer inserts, hidden charging stations, and appliance garages designed around personal routines.- There is a clear preference for organic materials like stone, wood, and clay textures, contributing natural depth without excess weight or monotony.- Smart home integration on exteriors, with features like automated lighting, irrigation, and security systems designed for convenience and efficiency.- There’s a growing shift toward walk-in, zero-threshold showers with safety features subtly integrated for “aging in place,” as well as spa-inspired wet rooms with grouped showers and tubs.Personalization & CraftsmanshipSIMS Exteriors & Remodeling clients are moving away from builder-grade, one-size-fits-all solutions toward spaces uniquely theirs. This approach emphasizes quality materials, carefully considered finishes, and expert craftsmanship designed to endure. Contrasts in color, texture, and metal finishes give homes curated, lived-in character.“Our team views each project as a partnership where function, aesthetic, and longevity converge,” said a SIMS representative. “Clients want their homes to reflect who they are, not trends that come and go, but timeless environments that truly support their lifestyle.”About Sims IncorporatedBased in Stoughton, WI, Sims Incorporated specializes in transforming homes with a comprehensive range of design and remodeling services. Known for their commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction, they've become a beacon of excellence in home transformation. More details are available at madisonexteriorsandremodeling.com

