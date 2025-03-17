Encore Concierge Medicine and OpenDNA Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Advanced AI-Driven Genetic Screening Tests

Encore Concierge Medicine and OpenDNA Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Advanced AI-Driven Genetic and Clinical Screening Tests

CHICAGO AND GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Encore Concierge Medicine, a leader in personalized healthcare, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with OpenDNA, an innovator in AI-driven genetic and clinical screening solutions. This collaboration will allow Encore Concierge Medicine to offer its patients cutting-edge polygenic and monogenic personalized screening tests: CardioRisk+, CancerRisk+, and TotalRisk+, developed by OpenDNA.OpenDNA’s advanced screening technology combines artificial intelligence, comprehensive genetic insights, and clinical data to assess individual health risks with unmatched precision. The Polygenic Risk Score (PRS) in the CardioRisk+ test identifies polygenic cardiovascular risks, the CancerRisk+ test evaluates predispositions to various cancers, and the TotalRisk+ test provides a comprehensive assessment of overall genetic health risks based on both polygenic and monogenic clinical data. These tests equip patients and physicians with critical insights to guide proactive, preventative, and personalized healthcare.“This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to provide the highest standard of concierge medicine,” said Dr. Julia Gold, Founder and Lead Physician of Encore Concierge Medicine. “By integrating OpenDNA’s advanced genetic risk assessments into our practice, we offer patients unparalleled insights into their health, empowering them to make informed decisions for a longer, healthier life.”OpenDNA’s AI-driven technology analyzes genetic and clinical data with precision, helping physicians tailor health recommendations based on each patient’s unique risk profile. As predictive medicine continues to grow in importance, this collaboration demonstrates both companies’ commitment to shaping the future of personalized healthcare.“We are thrilled to partner with Encore Concierge Medicine to bring our AI-driven screening tests to their patients,” said Dr. Eran Feldhay, Founder and CEO of OpenDNA. “Together, we are making personalized, preventive medicine more accessible and actionable than ever.”The integration of OpenDNA’s genetic risk assessments into Encore Concierge Medicine’s services marks a significant step forward in concierge healthcare, setting a new standard for precision medicine.For more information about this partnership or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://encoreconciergemed.com/ or contact info@encoreconciergemed.comAbout Encore Concierge MedicineEncore Concierge Medicine is a premier provider of personalized healthcare, offering exclusive, patient-centered medical services tailored to individual needs. Through a holistic approach to wellness, Encore Concierge Medicine delivers comprehensive, proactive care with a commitment to excellence.About OpenDNAOpenDNA is a leader in AI-driven genetic and clinical risk assessment solutions, combining cutting-edge technology with genomic and clinical data to provide accurate, personalized health insights. By integrating artificial intelligence with genomic and clinical data, OpenDNA empowers patients and healthcare providers to make informed, proactive health decisions.Media Contact:Julia Gold, MD, FounderEncore Concierge Medicine+1 872-326-8344Encore@encoreconciergemed.com

