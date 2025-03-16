Ummah For Earth organized a Community Green Iftar in Jordan

U4E Iftar U4E Iftar U4E Iftar

To emphasize the connection between Islamic values and sustainability and empower young Muslims to act for the environment.

AMMAN, JORDAN, March 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ummah For Earth allies, Green Generation Foundation, and Greenpeace MENA, hosted a Community Green Iftar in Jordan as part of their ongoing Ramadan month campaign. The event aimed at empowering young active Muslims by integrating environmental awareness and sustainability principles within their initiatives.“This activity fosters a sense of shared responsibility linking Islamic values with environmental consciousness. It helps individuals see sustainability as a principle deeply rooted in spiritual duty”, said Abdallah Dreiat, Executive Programs Lead and Board Member at Green Generation Foundation.Around 60 individuals participated in the day-long Community Green Iftar. It provided an interactive and faith-based approach to engaging youth in climate action and community-driven environmental initiatives. The event included pre-Iftar interactive green games that focused on learning more about waste reduction, energy conservation and sustainable practices. This was followed by the distribution of reusable water bottles and tote bags to the participants.“The Iftar provided a unique space for engagement, collaboration, and knowledge exchange. It also connected individuals and organizations working in the environmental field in Jordan”, Dreiat explained.After the Iftar, the attendees engaged in a guided discussion on integrating environmental responsibility within Islamic teachings. They also explored how environmentally active youth and scout leaders can incorporate sustainability related initiatives in their activities. The dialogue shed-light on community-driven climate action inspired by faith-based values.By integrating discussions on green practices such as reducing plastic waste, minimizing resource consumption, and adopting eco-conscious habits—this initiative encouraged behavioral change that aligns with both faith and environmental sustainability.“Building sustainable habits during Ramadan month aligns our spiritual reflections with caring for the environment. By integrating environmentally friendly practices into our everyday life, we live our faith and take meaningful steps towards protecting the planet, said Nouhad Awwad, Campaigner and Global Outreach Coordinator for the Ummah For Earth project at Greenpeace MENA.ENDFor media inquiries:Madeleine Arnaout, Global Communications and Key Influencers Lead for the Ummah for Earth Project at Greenpeace MENA, marnaout@greenpeace.org, +961 76 343 278About Ummah For Earth Alliance Ummah for Earth is a faith-based climate alliance of 45+ organizations and individual allies worldwide. We have been focusing on empowering communities and local environmental initiatives, shedding light on the intersection between Islamic faith and climate action, and encouraging and helping Muslims and others to raise their voices for the well-being of our common home.Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa is a non-profit completely independent - politically and financially organization. Established in 2018 and is part of the Greenpeace network, which consists of 29 independent national and regional organizations in more than 57 countries around the world. The Middle East and North Africa is our home, and we work with a creative, collaborative approach to reduce the environmental, economic, and social impacts of the global climate crisis. We encourage finding innovative local solutions to empower our communities to thrive and live in harmony with the environment that embraces them.Green Generation Foundation was founded in 2014 as an Environmental Youth-led Organization. It aims to empower a new generation that can adapt to and understand ongoing worldwide environmental changes and create future leaders with the skills to solve climate-related and ecological challenges.

