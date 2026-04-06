Greenpeace MENA Joins the 2026 Global Sumud Flotilla to Support a Humanitarian Mission to Gaza

Greenpeace’s iconic ship, the Arctic Sunrise

BEIRUT, LEBANON, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenpeace’s vessel “Arctic Sunrise” is moving side by side with more than 80 vessels providing maritime, technical, and operational support to aid the humanitarian mission to Gaza.Out of our belief that human lives come first, Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa (MENA), along with other Greenpeace offices, is set to join the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) in its peaceful initiative striving to break the ongoing siege on Gaza and deliver life-saving humanitarian aid.Setting sail from Barcelona on April 12, 2026, Greenpeace’s iconic ship, the Arctic Sunrise, will join the flotilla of more than 80 vessels, providing technical and operational support within a coordinated civil initiative to establish a direct maritime route to Gaza’s shores. This mission comes at a time when genocide, engineered starvation, and a humanitarian blockade continue to devastate the Palestinian people’s lives.Commenting on Greenpeace’s participation in the 2026 Global Sumud Flotilla, Ghiwa Nakat, Executive Director of Greenpeace MENA, stated:"At a time when the world has failed to stop atrocities in Gaza or uphold international law, the 2026 Global Sumud Flotilla stands as a peaceful act of international solidarity and moral courage. The devastation inflicted on Gaza has become a dangerous doctrine of impunity, now spreading to Lebanon through relentless destruction and deepening human suffering. Greenpeace is joining this people-led mission to demand safe, unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza and to challenge the illegal blockade that continues to devastate civilian life. We stand firmly against war crimes, deliberate starvation, ethnic cleansing, genocide, and ecocide. This flotilla is a call to governments around the world to end their silence, protect humanitarian action, and act with urgency and principle to uphold international law, human dignity, and justice."Greenpeace MENA renews its urgent call for a lasting and unconditional ceasefire, the full and unimpeded access of humanitarian assistance, an end to the illegal occupation of Palestine, and the protection of civilians in accordance with international law.ENDSAbout the Mission:At a time when global attention continues to shift, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains critical, and ensuring consistent, safe, and unrestricted access to aid is more urgent than ever. Across the Greenpeace network, offices including Greenpeace MENA, Greenpeace International, Greenpeace Italy, Greenpeace Spain, and other national and regional organisations are supporting this effort. This participation comes in response to a request from the Global Sumud Flotilla organisers, contributing to Arctic Sunrise’s maritime technical expertise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.