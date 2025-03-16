UPDATE // 25A2001666- Missing Person

Collin Gardner was arrested this afternoon by New York State Police following a 24-hour manhunt after Gardner had been spotted in the town of Westport yesterday.

He now faces several felony charges in New York.

