Submit Release
News Search

There were 216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,447 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE // 25A2001666- Missing Person

 

Collin Gardner was arrested this afternoon by New York State Police following a 24-hour manhunt after Gardner had been spotted in the town of Westport yesterday.

 

He now faces several felony charges in New York.

 

 

From: Hurwitch, David via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, March 11, 2025 4:02 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: 25A2001666- Missing Person

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE:25A2001666

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sergeant David Hurwitch                             

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/11/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheldon, VT

 

WELFARE CHECK / MISSING

Collen Gardner (48)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with Collen Gardner (48) who was last seen on 03/10/2025 leaving his residence in Sheldon, VT. Gardner is a white male, 5’11” tall,  225 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes (a picture is attached).  Gardner is believed to be in the Franklin/ Chittenden County Area. Gardner is believed to be driving a blue 2010 Nissan Versa Note bearing Vermont registration KPK409. 

 

 At this time, there are no indicators that Gardner is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however, there are concerns for his welfare.

 Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Albans at (802) 524-5993.

 

 

 

Detective Sergeant David Hurwitch

Fire and Explosion Investigations Unit

Vermont State Police

3294 St. George Road | Williston, VT 05495

c: 802-585-0394 | David.hurwitch@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UPDATE // 25A2001666- Missing Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more