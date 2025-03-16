UPDATE // 25A2001666- Missing Person
Collin Gardner was arrested this afternoon by New York State Police following a 24-hour manhunt after Gardner had been spotted in the town of Westport yesterday.
He now faces several felony charges in New York.
From: Hurwitch, David via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, March 11, 2025 4:02 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: 25A2001666- Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE:25A2001666
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sergeant David Hurwitch
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/11/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheldon, VT
WELFARE CHECK / MISSING
Collen Gardner (48)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with Collen Gardner (48) who was last seen on 03/10/2025 leaving his residence in Sheldon, VT. Gardner is a white male, 5’11” tall, 225 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes (a picture is attached). Gardner is believed to be in the Franklin/ Chittenden County Area. Gardner is believed to be driving a blue 2010 Nissan Versa Note bearing Vermont registration KPK409.
At this time, there are no indicators that Gardner is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however, there are concerns for his welfare.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Albans at (802) 524-5993.
Detective Sergeant David Hurwitch
Fire and Explosion Investigations Unit
Vermont State Police
3294 St. George Road | Williston, VT 05495
c: 802-585-0394 | David.hurwitch@vermont.gov
