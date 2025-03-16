ONE BRAND: Made to Launch - A Decade in the Making – Uniting Humanity, Raising Impact, and Transforming Earth

ONE BRAND Logo ONE BRAND Model In Front Of Beautiful Graffiti Wall Stating "We Are All One" ONE Male Model Wearing ONE Hoodie (Series I)

Exclusive Beta 2.5 Launch Unites Limited-Edition Luxury, Philanthropy, and Community Empowerment, Pioneering a New Era of Heart-Centered Impact.

At this unique and historic turning point in Earth and humanity's timeline, it is now more important than ever for ONE to remind and unite us all as one. We are one.” — President Reginald Trent, Co-Founder, ONE BRAND

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONE BRAND, a revolutionary force in luxury fashion and social impact, today announces an exciting fundraising campaign that invites supporters, donors, and investors to join a once-in-a-lifetime movement. Born from a decade-long vision of unity and impact, ONE BRAND is dedicated to reminding humanity of its deep connection to self, one another, and our planet—all while giving away 50% of every sales transaction to the charity of each customer’s choice.A Journey Fueled by Destiny and DeterminationThe story of ONE BRAND is as inspiring as it is transformative. In 2017, on the auspicious date of 11/11, the founders—esteemed designers and trailblazers behind the iconic family brands BRAGGS® and Cartilli® —met and forged a partnership that would forever change their lives. With vast experience in online business, financial management, and creative design, they brought together their passions and expertise to birth ONE BRAND—a labor of love built while juggling multiple 9-to-5 jobs, overcoming obstacles, and daring to dream big.“11/11 changed everything,” reflects Reginald Trent, Founder and CEO of ONE BRAND. “Meeting my partner Ebru on November 11 was a pivotal turning point. It signaled the merging of creative forces and the alignment of our destinies to build something that goes beyond profit and self toward something more. We are here to raise humanity by raising awareness—reconnecting us to our true authentic selves, one another and our shared planet by reminding the world that we are one.”A Mission Beyond FashionAt its core, ONE BRAND is not just a clothing company; it is awareness with choice. ONE's mission is to unite, inspire, and empower. In a world where less than 2% of funding reaches minority and female-led investors, ONE BRAND boldly bypasses traditional venture capital. Instead, we choose a path where planet and people come before the profit narrative in the world of venture capital. Every transaction is a chance to give back—a testament to the belief that as we desire for ourselves, so too should we desire the same for others.Through our innovative fundraising campaign on Fundly, we invite you to become a founding member of this transformative journey. Your support will help ONE BRAND scale its mission, achieve a projected income of $250,000 per month, and amplify our global impact.Transformative Partnerships and Unprecedented ReachIn our quest to make a lasting difference, ONE BRAND has recently partnered with Change at Getchange.io—recognized as the NBA’s official charity partner. This strategic alliance opens the door to over 1.3 million charities and nonprofits, ensuring that every donor’s gift is matched with a cause close to their heart. With this partnership, our fundraising initiative is not just about raising funds—it’s about connecting communities with meaningful opportunities to give back and celebrate unity.A Founding Fundraising Campaign: Tiered Giving LevelsONE BRAND’s fundraising campaign is thoughtfully designed with tiered giving levels that honor each supporter’s contribution:* $1,111 – The Believer (Founding Family Member): 1-Year Family VIP Membership (50% off all products, plus invitation-only events, valued at $2,222) – 1-Year Area One Journeys Membership (50% off all products) – Digital Thank You and Founding Family Member Designation* $5,555 – Hands of Grace: All Believer Tier benefits – 2-Year Family VIP-Priority Membership (including free shipping, priority perks, and exclusive events ) – 2-Year Area One Journeys Membership (50% off ceremonies and products) – $1,000 Store Card and Early Apparel Access* $55,555 – FAMILY FOR LIFE: Lifetime Family VIP Priority Membership – $5,000 Store Card – Early Apparel Access and Invitation to Private Family Events* $250,250 – THE ONE: $10,000 Store Card – 1 Private Personalized Couture Collection Design (custom tailored, with development value TBD) – A 7-Night Area One Journey Stay for you and 3 guests – Signature Recognition on the Founder Wall – Exclusive Investment OpportunitiesEach tier is crafted to not only reward our donors but also to weave them into the fabric of our community—a community that truly embodies our belief that: We Are One.A Call to Unity and TransformationONE BRAND is more than a business—it is a beacon of hope, a call to action for all those who believe in a future defined by unity, generosity, and high-vibe living. Our journey, marked by perseverance and fueled by passion, invites you to join us in elevating humanity. With every donation, every purchase, you help rewrite the narrative of what it means to be truly successful—a narrative where the well-being of our planet and its people comes first.As we step into a new era of full-time leadership and strategic growth, ONE BRAND remains steadfast in its mission: to reconnect humanity to itself, to one another, and to the Earth. We invite you to be a part of this historic movement. Let’s raise awareness, create lasting change, and celebrate the collective power of our unified diversity.Are You ONE?If you believe that we are all one, if you embrace peace, unity, and the power of giving back, then you are ONE. Join us in this extraordinary journey. Together, we can make an impact that transcends time and borders.For more information about our fundraising campaign or to become a founding member, please visit https://fundly.com/one-brand-made-to-launch

