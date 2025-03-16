ONE BRAND Selects EcoEnclose as Partner to Minimize Planet Impact with New Eco-Packaging Option for ONE Community

ONE BRAND’s community now has the option to select sustainable, eco-friendly packaging at checkout, featuring materials made from up to 100% post-consumer waste

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuing its mission to create a positive impact on the planet, ONE BRAND , the transformational impact company co-founded by Reginald Trent Braggs and Ebru Cartilli, has announced an exciting new partnership with EcoEnclose, a leader in sustainable packaging. This collaboration enables ONE BRAND’s community to deepen their commitment to eco-conscious choices with the introduction of EcoPackaging, designed to minimize waste and reduce environmental harm to the planet.With this new partnership, ONE BRAND’s community will have the option to select packaging that is not only sustainable but also practical and aligned with the brand’s mission to remain 100% plastic-free in all operations. The eco-friendly packaging features boxes made from 100% post-consumer waste, recyclable tissue paper, FSC-certified glassine bags, and the added bonus of digital receipts, ensuring a low-waste, eco-conscious shopping experience.EcoEnclose: A Partner Committed to Minimizing Environmental ImpactEcoEnclose has been a trailblazer in offering earth-friendly packaging solutions, making them the perfect partner for ONE BRAND’s community-driven mission. Through this partnership, ONE BRAND is taking another step forward in reducing the environmental footprint of its business. Every element of the packaging kit has been thoughtfully selected to align with the brand and community’s sustainability values:100% Post-Consumer Waste Boxes: ONE BRAND is proud to offer packaging that features 100% post-consumer waste, ensuring that the materials used to ship its products are both recycled and recyclable. This minimizes the use of virgin resources and contributes to a circular economy.100% Recyclable Tissue Paper: The tissue paper used to wrap products is fully recyclable, offering a stylish yet sustainable solution that’s in line with the brand’s commitment to remaining plastic-free. By choosing recyclable materials, ONE BRAND helps ensure its packaging contributes to a future where nothing goes to waste.FSC-Certified and Renewable Glassine Bags: Made from renewable raw materials that can be regrown, the glassine bags are also FSC-certified, ensuring they come from responsibly managed forests. These bags provide a sleek, eco-friendly alternative to plastic and underscore ONE BRAND’s dedication to responsible sourcing.Digital Receipts: Staying true to its minimal-waste mission, ONE BRAND has implemented digital receipts to reduce unnecessary paper waste and offer a seamless customer experience.“ONE BRAND's community of ONE defines high-end packaging as packaging that has low or zero impact on the planet,” said Ebru Cartilli, Co-Founder of ONE BRAND. “Delivering our high-end products in packaging made from up to 100% post-consumer waste is a significant moment in our company’s journey, aligning perfectly with our values of sustainability and responsibility.”A Plastic-Free Commitment with Global ImpactThis eco-friendly packaging is more than just a way to deliver products—it reflects the values of ONE BRAND’s community, a community that prioritizes the health of the planet over harmful packaging. ONE BRAND has been 100% plastic-free and remains committed to staying that course. By providing packaging that is plastic-free or minimal, ONE BRAND continues to deliver premium products while ensuring that its environmental impact is as low as possible.ONE BRAND’s packaging not only reduces post-consumer waste, but the eco-conscious approach ensures that every element of packaging—whether it’s the box, tissue, or glassine bags—reflects the brand’s mission to minimize environmental harm. The switch to EcoPackaging is designed to contribute to a future where sustainability is the norm, not the exception.Reginald Trent Braggs, Co-Founder of ONE BRAND, emphasized the importance of this shift:“We knew that we wanted our shipping to be based in the U.S. due to the logistics and the care required for our community. We understood that it would cost more than handling our shipping overseas, but our community is premium, and they’re receiving premium products. It was an obvious decision for us to partner with a premium supplier like EcoEnclose.”A Seamless, Eco-Conscious Community ExperienceWith the introduction of EcoPackaging, ONE BRAND’s community members can now choose a sustainable packaging option at checkout, without having to change a thing about their purchasing behavior. This easy and seamless choice allows the community to make a real impact without moving a hair, staying aligned with ONE BRAND’s values of responsibility, kindness, and planet-first thinking.A Step Toward a Better FutureAs ONE BRAND continues to grow and lead by example, this partnership with EcoEnclose reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to creating a better world. From offering eco-friendly, minimal-impact packaging to supporting global causes, ONE BRAND’s values are clear: the planet and its people always come first. This packaging not only elevates the unboxing experience for the ONE BRAND community but also ensures that each purchase contributes to a healthier, more sustainable planet.“Our goal is to build a community that not only gives back but actively takes steps to protect the planet,” said Braggs. “This partnership with EcoEnclose allows us to make a meaningful impact with every package we ship, while remaining true to our mission of circularity and sustainability.”About ONE BRANDONE BRAND, founded by Reginald Trent Braggs and Ebru Cartilli, is an impact company blending high-end fashion with high-impact social responsibility for the advancement of people and planet. ONE BRAND donates 50% of every transaction to a charity of the community’s choice, empowering individuals to create real-time impact and lasting change. The company is committed to sustainability and environmental stewardship in every aspect of its operations. ONE is raising humanity by raising awareness that we are one. ONE is reminding humanity of our connection to self, planet, and one another. We are one.About EcoEncloseEcoEnclose is a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, offering eco-friendly materials designed to reduce waste and protect the planet. EcoEnclose specializes in packaging made from recycled materials that can be recycled again, creating a circular, low-impact solution for businesses looking to make a difference.

