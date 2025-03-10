ONE BRAND: Emerging as a Global Force Leading the Way for Luxury, Community-Driven Impact

ONE BRAND Logo ONE Model Wearing ONE T-Shirt (Series I Collection) ONE Male Model Wearing ONE Hoodie (Series I Collection)

ONE BRAND Disrupts Industries Worldwide, Empowering Consumers to Choose From Over 1.3 Million Charities in Partnership with Change.

We are changing the world with our community, and we are very intentional about that. We intentionally have 3rd party KYC vetting processes to ensure all charities, big and small, are onboarded safely” — President Reginald Trent, Co-Founder, ONE BRAND

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEIntroduction: ONE BRAND , co-founded by Reginald Trent Braggs and Ebru Cartilli, is revolutionizing the luxury fashion and social impact landscape. In an era of heightened social consciousness, rather than position themselves as a disruptive force, the founders view ONE BRAND as an ambassador for light, enhancing how businesses and consumers engage in meaningful charitable contributions. With a personalized, shopping approach, ONE BRAND has partnered with Change and EcoEnclose to give their community access to over 1.3 million charities, allowing consumers to make a significant global impact with every purchase.Q: ONE BRAND is emerging as a brand that's disrupting industries and making waves globally. How do you view your role in this vast environment?Reginald Trent Braggs:"We don’t like to view ourselves as disrupting anything. Instead, we believe we’re enhancing and leading as a new force of light that unites people and brings forth an elevated way of doing things. ONE BRAND is all about creating connections—between community and planet, thereby connecting luxury fashion with a personable giving experience. We're here to show that ONE BRAND has a soul. We're not disrupting. We're transforming.Recently, a study conducted by State University of New York found that over 50% of Americans are willing to give back at checkout. But most of these checkouts are impersonal, and the givers aren’t fully connected to the causes they support. We are willing to bet that the number is closer to 100%, if people are given the chance to select a cause that is centered in their heart, we believe people will willingly give 100% of the time. And what better way than giving people the power and freedom of choice in making their charitable cause a connection that resonates from the heart.Q: Ebru, how does ONE BRAND ensure that these charities are aligned with the values of your community?Ebru Cartilli:"We believe in Time being now, and I personally have always valued equity, equality, and fairness. It excites me to be able to vet all of these wonderful charities through our Know Your Charity (KYC) security checks, ensuring that our platform supports the most just and impactful causes. For every charity on our platform, we use a comprehensive non-profit health checklist that includes:Verification of 501(c)(3) StatusIRS National Compliance ChecksNational Security Background ChecksGrant-Making ComplianceA review of the charity's Mission StatementWe are honored to not only serve our ONE Community, but to also share in the experience of serving our world. Our community is responsible and grounded, never losing sight of the things that matter most—each other and the planet. We are truly grateful to be in a position to support such great charities, ensuring that our community’s choices have a profound impact."Q: How is ONE BRAND impacting how businesses give and how people interact with companies?Reginald Trent Braggs:"Businesses today must be more than just transactional—people want to feel connected to the brands they support. Our community is not just purchasing products; they’re engaging with us in a meaningful and impactful partnership. By giving them the power to choose from over 1.3 million charities, we’re collectively transforming the world by creating a new genuine relationship from company and product to one of people- the relationship between company and consumer becomes one. One mutual support.We’ve seen an incredible response from the industries we touch, from fashion to sustainability, and now to charitable giving. Through our partnership with Change, we’re challenging our ONE Community to not only enjoy premium products but to also support causes that resonate with their personal values. We’re opening up an entirely new world of impact-driven consumption where businesses are forces for good, and consumers can actively participate in making the world a better place."Q: What makes ONE BRAND’s approach to charitable giving stand out in such a crowded market?Ebru Cartilli:As humans, as individuals, we are not here to solely consume, and innately, our soul knows this. Further, I believe personally that we are all here to make impact, and ONE gives you that. Impact at the point of check-out after shopping your favorite brand. With 50% of each transaction going to charity, we hope that others in the industry follow our lead as well.This isn’t just about doing good—it’s about being good with purpose and intention. Our community members aren't just shoppers—they’re world changers. By making giving luxurious and personalized, we’re allowing them to experience what we call the ultimate luxury—the luxury of giving back."Q: As you expand ONE BRAND's presence globally, what’s next for the company?Reginald Trent Braggs:"The journey ahead is incredibly exciting. We’re building momentum with recent partnerships like the one with EcoEnclose for sustainable packaging and Change for charitable giving. But even more than that, we are expanding the way we look at business partnerships as well. ONE BRAND isn’t just a fashion label—it’s a movement that transcends industries.We’re working to expand our community experience and create more touchpoints where our people can see the difference they make through the brands they support. Whether it’s through our sustainable practices, our commitment to transparency, or our emphasis on charity, our goal is to continue making a positive impact in the world."Conclusion:ONE BRAND is leading the charge in redefining how luxury fashion, social impact, and consumer engagement come together. Through their revolutionary partnerships with Change, EcoEnclose, and other forward-thinking brands, co-founders Reginald Trent Braggs and Ebru Cartilli are committed to building a community rooted in unity, kindness, and responsibility. They believe in creating a space where fashion provides purpose, and the future looks brighter as they expand globally with the full force of the ONE Community behind them.About ONE BRANDONE BRAND, co-founded by Ebru Cartilli and Reginald Trent Braggs, is an impact-driven company that blends high-end fashion with high-impact social responsibility. With each purchase, 50% of the proceeds are donated to a charity of the community’s choice, empowering individuals to create real-time impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.