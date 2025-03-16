EndyMed and American Academy of Facial Esthetics Partnership Creates Educational Synergy
ENDYMED Medical announces partnership with the AAFE, creating education synergy for optimal patient results and practice revenue.
The strategic collaboration combines the AAFE’s long history of training health care professionals with ENDYMED’s legacy of innovating face and body solutions to create a powerhouse partnership under one shared mission: empowering providers to deliver exceptional patient outcomes.
“Every day, healthcare providers enter the aesthetic industry,” said Avi Meystel, the visionary behind the AAFE. “We provide them with the most comprehensive, advanced injectable training to help them launch their careers. Now, through our partnership with ENDYMED Medical, we’re able to help them take their careers to the next level.”
“We share a passion for providers and patients,” said Bill Scott, ENDYMED Medical’s President. “Our partnership ensures that we are empowering practitioners with two foundational pillars – training and technology. We enhance their capabilities and enable them to implement more revenue streams while achieving extraordinary outcomes. This is a huge win for providers entering aesthetics.”
About ENDYMED Medical
ENDYMED Medical is renowned for taking aesthetic radiofrequency technology to the next level via 3DEEP™, the company’s proprietary multi-source phase-controlled technology. Learn more at https://endyed.com
About the AAFE
The American Academy of Facial Esthetics is a teaching organization that stands apart in its educational support and outreach by combining knowledge of various medical disciplines to teach attendees new and innovative non-surgical injectable techniques. Learn more at https://facialesthetics.org/
