EndyMed and American Academy of Facial Esthetics Partnership Creates Educational Synergy

SOUTH FREEHOLD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENDYMED Medical, makers of the aesthetic industry’s leading radiofrequency solutions , is thrilled to announce its partnership with the American Academy of Facial Esthetics, a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to teaching the best non-surgical facial injectable techniques to healthcare professionals around the world.The strategic collaboration combines the AAFE ’s long history of training health care professionals with ENDYMED’s legacy of innovating face and body solutions to create a powerhouse partnership under one shared mission: empowering providers to deliver exceptional patient outcomes.“Every day, healthcare providers enter the aesthetic industry,” said Avi Meystel, the visionary behind the AAFE. “We provide them with the most comprehensive, advanced injectable training to help them launch their careers. Now, through our partnership with ENDYMED Medical, we’re able to help them take their careers to the next level.”“We share a passion for providers and patients,” said Bill Scott, ENDYMED Medical’s President. “Our partnership ensures that we are empowering practitioners with two foundational pillars – training and technology. We enhance their capabilities and enable them to implement more revenue streams while achieving extraordinary outcomes. This is a huge win for providers entering aesthetics.”Healthcare professionals interested in learning more about partnerships and upcoming opportunities are encouraged to visit the websites below:About ENDYMED MedicalENDYMED Medical is renowned for taking aesthetic radiofrequency technology to the next level via 3DEEP™, the company’s proprietary multi-source phase-controlled technology. Learn more at https://endyed.com About the AAFEThe American Academy of Facial Esthetics is a teaching organization that stands apart in its educational support and outreach by combining knowledge of various medical disciplines to teach attendees new and innovative non-surgical injectable techniques. Learn more at https://facialesthetics.org/

