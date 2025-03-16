Global Political Solutions (GPS) to Assist African & Caribbean Countries Placed on U.S. Travel Restriction List

Lobbying & Legal Campaign Being Structured to Address U.S. Growing Concerns Pertaining to Entry into U.S. by Nationals from Select Countries

Our goal in this process is to be an effective and reliable bridge that assists with getting the right parties to the table, establishing direct dialogue, and facilitating reasonable actions.” — Aaron T. Manaigo

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington, DC based government affairs firm Global Political Solutions, LLC (GPS) has moved to provide both lobbying and legal services to several of the countries that have come under the increased scrutiny of the Trump Admin, and set to be negatively impacted by possible travel restrictions into the U.S.GPS General Counsel, Michael J. Davis Esq. shared-- “The Trump Admin. has just and reasonable cause to show concern, and for implementing policy that scrutinizes those individuals seeking entrance into the U.S. from countries that have shown themselves to be adversarial to the U.S. or have done little to dissuade global bad actors from having unfettered entry. However, what we don’t want is an overreaction or dragnet type polices that sweep up the good along with the bad.”In anticipation of this pending crisis, GPS has beefed up its lobbying and legal operations and is looking to add additional support for what is shaping up to be a very contentious period.GPS Managing Partner Aaron T. Manaigo stated-- “Our goal in this process is to be an effective and reliable bridge that assists with getting the right parties to the table, establishing direct dialogue, and facilitating reasonable actions that guarantee all parties securing what is needed to allow win-win end results.”In addition to focusing on pending travel restriction issues, GPS is also gearing up to deal with the unintended consequences of a travel ban or restrictions that include—tourism, trade, healthcare, education, and family relations.

