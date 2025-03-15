St. Albans Barracks // Violation of Abuse Prevention Order // Enosburg

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2001751

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 3/14/25 07:52 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Over the phone

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Alexander Weber

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Enosburg, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/14/25 at approximately 08:10 AM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Subsequent investigation revealed that the offender, Alexander Weber, had communicated with the protected party in the order against the order’s stipulations. Weber was flash cited to appear in Franklin County Court on 3/17/25 at 10:00AM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/17/25 10:00 AM

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.