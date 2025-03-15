St. Albans Barracks // Violation of Abuse Prevention Order // Enosburg
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001751
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 3/14/25 07:52 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Over the phone
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Alexander Weber
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Enosburg, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/14/25 at approximately 08:10 AM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Subsequent investigation revealed that the offender, Alexander Weber, had communicated with the protected party in the order against the order’s stipulations. Weber was flash cited to appear in Franklin County Court on 3/17/25 at 10:00AM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/17/25 10:00 AM
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
