VA has new breast cancer screening recommendations for women Veterans. Here’s what you need to know.

VA now recommends starting screening for breast cancer with mammography or X-rays of the breasts at age 40. This is a change from VA’s previous recommendation to start screening at age 45. The newest science shows that more lives can be saved from breast cancer by starting screening earlier.

Screening every two years

VA also now recommends that women aged 40-74 get screened for breast cancer every two years. You may choose to get a mammogram every year. If you are beyond age 74, you can talk with your health care provider about risks and benefits of screening to find the right plan for you.

By taking the simple step of getting a mammogram you may be able to detect breast cancer early and get treatment before it spreads. Mammogram costs are covered for Veterans receiving care at VA.

You have questions. VA has answers.

You may have questions about breast cancer screening, such as:

I have a family history of breast cancer. Should I be screened earlier or more often?

Do exposures during my military service impact my risk for breast cancer?

I have dense breasts. Is special screening recommended for me?

Am I due for a mammogram?

Talk with your VA health care provider to find the answer to these questions. You can call your local VA to talk to your health care team or send a secure message to your provider through My HealtheVet.

If you receive a mammogram outside of VA, we encourage you to share this information with your VA health care team. You can send a secure message with your mammogram results to your health care team.

Learn about screenings and immunizations

Breast cancer screening can save your life, but it’s not the only important screening to consider. Give yourself a healthy start by learning about screenings and immunizations recommended for you. You can also learn more about breast cancer screening on the Veterans Health Library.

If you don’t receive VA health care and are interested in applying, you can learn more about eligibility and benefits.